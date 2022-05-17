FORT SCOTT — The Paola Panther junior varsity baseball team put a storybook season together.
The team, known for its comradery and sportsmanship, won its first 15 games of the season.
After five innings against the Piper Pirates in the Fort Scott Junior Varsity Tournament, the Paola Panthers were a perfect 15-0.
Scoreless, the game went into extra innings on a warm but breezy evening at the LaRoche Baseball Complex on Friday, May 13.
It would have to be a Friday the 13th.
The game played a little crazy and weird like that.
Two shots down the left field line, within inches either way, were called foul. Paola left runs on the field both times.
Paola had the hardest hit balls of the game but lined them right at Piper players, who made the plays.
Left-hander Johnson Martell was working on a three-hit shutout through five innings. Martell was down to his final 18 pitches, causing Paola to opt for the right-hander to switch things up in extra innings.
The Panthers attempted a delayed double steal with runners at first and third in the top of the sixth, leading 2-0, and the lead runner got thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
Paola opened the season with a doubleheader sweep at home against Piper on April 29, taking the series by scores of 9-7 and 4-2. They went on to win another 12 games in a row. The Paola Panthers were 2-0 in the Fort Scott Junior Varsity Tournament with only one team standing in their way of the championship and perfection — the Piper Pirates.
The Paola Panthers lost to the Piper Pirates by one run in extra innings, 3-2.
Members of the Fort Scott Invitational Junior Varsity Tournament runner-up 15-1 Paola Panthers are Blake Ramsey, Carter Kauk, Conrad Hasz, David Mercer, Eli Gerken, Eli Meyers, Hunter Loethen, Isaac Hall, JD Troutman, JJ Crawford, Jace Kerley, Jasper Logan, Johnson Martell, Reece Hauser, Triston Katzer and Xander Meinig. The team was managed by Morgan Roth and assistant coach David Kane.
Piper got to be the home team for the championship game, giving the Pirates the last at bat. It proved to be a big advantage.
Kerley hit a rocket to second base with one out in the top of the first inning, but it was right at the Piper player who caught it for the out. Paola went down in order.
Johnson opened the game with a strikeout to start the bottom of the first. Piper got back-to-back singles. Johnson got out of the early jam with a ground ball to second and a pop up by first, leaving two runners stranded on base.
Johnson, who fanned six, would allow just one more base hit the rest of the way.
Martell drew a two-out walk in the top of the second and was left on base.
Johnson retired the side in order with a pop up ground out and a swinging strikeout.
Paola went down in order to open the third inning with a swinging strikeout and a called third strike looking.
Johnson fanned the first batter in the home half of the third. Piper got a one-out single and drew a two-out walk.
Johnson recorded a swinging strikeout for the second out and got out of another pressure situation with a pop up behind the plate.
Kerley hit another hard ball to second and was thrown out at first to open the top of the fourth inning. Hall made great contact but hit it right to the second baseman for the second out. Piper got the third out on a swinging strikeout.
Johnson retired the side in order in the bottom of the fourth on a line drive, a strikeout and a fly ball to left.
Logan singled in the top of the fifth. He stole second base with one out. He advanced to third on a passed ball.
Paola could not get Logan in from third base with one out. Paola recorded two outs on swinging strikeouts.
Martell walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the fifth. He retired the next three batters on a strikeout, line out and a fly out.
The teams started the extra inning with a runner at second base.
Hauser opened the Paola sixth with a double to make it 1-0. Paola went down swinging and popped out, leading Hauser at second with two outs.
Hall added to the lead with a one-out double, driving in Hauser. Loethen singled, putting runners on the corners with two outs.
Leading 2-0 with runners at first and third, the Paola Panthers tried for a delayed double steal. Piper’s pitcher stepped off the mound, looked at Loethen in between first and second and then turned to third and saw Hall headed for home. He fired the ball to the catcher. Hall appeared to slide around the tag but was called out at the plate.
Logan came on in relief for Paola for the bottom of the sixth.
Piper drew a walk, putting runners at first and second. The Pirates followed with a single to make it 2-2 and won the game on a steal of home.
Johnson threw a three-hit shutout over five innings of work. He struck out six.
Hauser doubled and scored. Hall doubled and drove in one run. Loethen and Logan singled.
Johnson was 2-0 on the season in seven games with five starts. He had a 2.33 earned run average. He struck out 24 in 24 innings pitched.
