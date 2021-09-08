OVERLAND PARK – The Paola cross country team opened the season against some tough Class 5A and 6A programs at the Greg Wilson Classic.
The meet was held on the Johnson County Community College campus on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Yasmin Rutledge led the Paola girls, placing 69th in 24:11.
Alana Bollinger placed 72nd. Hazel Downum was 73rd. Kelsey Igert finished 77th.
Cutter Meade set the pace for the Paola boys, placing 80th in 19:14.
Tanner Petillo was 90th. Gavin Carter placed 101st. Matthew Blackie finished 113th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.