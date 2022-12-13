221214_mr_spt_pao_wrest

Members of the Paola wrestling program pose for pictures after winning the Manhattan Duals on Saturday, Dec. 10. Paola was 4-0 in the dual tournament.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Paola Panther wrestling team placed first in the Manhattan Duals.

Paola went 5-0 in the duals Saturday, Dec. 10, winning its second consecutive tournament to open the season.

