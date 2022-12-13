Paola Panther wrestlers place first in Manhattan Duals By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Paola wrestling program pose for pictures after winning the Manhattan Duals on Saturday, Dec. 10. Paola was 4-0 in the dual tournament. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Paola Panther wrestling team placed first in the Manhattan Duals.Paola went 5-0 in the duals Saturday, Dec. 10, winning its second consecutive tournament to open the season.The Paola Panthers, ranked fourth in the state for Class 4A, defeated Wichita Bishop Carroll by a score of 52-9.Paola topped 60 points in a 63-18 win against Shawnee Heights. The Panthers defeated Manhattan by a score of 45-28.Paola defeated Dodge City by a score of 45-32.Senior Ryan Pankov went undefeated, going 4-0 at 138 pounds. He had two pins and a major decision.Macoy Johnson, a senior, was 4-0 at 144 pounds. Johnson had three pins.Senior Sheldon Martin posted a 4-0 record at 150 pounds. All four wins were with pins.Charlie Zeller, a senior, went 4-0 at 157 pounds. He had three pins.Freshman Brock Johnson was 4-0 at 106 pounds. He had three pins.Junior Clayton Younger was 3-0 at 165 pounds. He had two pins.Senior Dylan Waggerman was 3-1 at 175 pounds. Waggerman had a pin.Sophomore Kaiden Powell posted a perfect 4-0 record at 120 pounds. He had three pins.Sam Shore, a senior, had a 2-2 record at 190 pounds. Shore had two pins.Bryson Rockers, a freshman, was 2-2 with a pin at 113 pounds.Brody Latto, a freshman, went 1-3 at 132 pounds.Freshman Jake Spencer posted a record of 1-3 at 126 pounds. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWellsville man killed in wreck on I-35Rantoul man dies in one-vehicle crashKansas Highway Patrol veteran to become Louisburg's police chiefLetter to the Editor - Douglas ShaneMary Lou DebrickDebbie WehmeierTwenty area student-athletes recognized on Spotlight volleyball teamPaola USD 368 targeting new $30 million bond proposalCarol Veda BrewerBump it, set it, kill it: Paola trio hit career milestones Images Videos CommentedPlanned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animals (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:31 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs 0:50 All-Time Green Bay Packers Scoring Leaders 0:40 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress 0:59 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on David Bakhtiari's Future 0:37 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
