SALINA — There are guts and then there is the Paola Panther baseball team.
Aidan Hartig singled to drive home Ryan Sloan with the game-winning run in a walk-off 3-2 victory against Clearwater in the third-place game at the Class 4A state baseball tournament at Dean Evans Stadium on Friday, May 28.
Paola (22-3) opened the tournament with a 7-4 victory against Eudora on Thursday, May 27. The Panthers fell to Bishop Miege, the eventual state champion, by a score of 10-4 in the semifinals Friday, May 28.
The Panthers left Thursday morning between thunderstorms with an escort from the Paola Police Department to the roundabout. From there, the team was escorted to the Franklin County line by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Paola arrived in Salina without junior outfielder Logan Newkirk, who was battling allergies. Newkirk would arrive Friday for the semifinals and third-place game, making two great catches in right field with one diving play into foul territory to end a threat.
Starting the opener for the Panthers was senior right-hander Garrett Williams. He was nursing a sore rotator cuff and had been receiving treatments on the shoulder.
Williams was strong for four innings and was pitching on guts in the fifth and sixth frames.
Caden Marcum started the semifinal game against Bishop Miege, throwing on a sore ankle he injured skidding across home plate against Eudora.
The Paola Panthers had defeated the Eudora Cardinals twice during the regular season. The two would meet for the third time in the opening round of the state tournament.
Paola struck for four runs in the first inning. The lead was down to one run, 5-4, heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Williams kept that one-run advantage with some big time pitches in the top of the sixth. With runners at first and third, he got a strikeout and then pitched out of the frame.
Caden Marcum had an RBI-double and Dillon Ohlmeier delivered with an RBI single, increasing the lead to 7-4.
Dalton Picek shut Eudora down in the top of the seventh.
Marcum was the Paola Panthers’ starter for the semifinal game against Bishop Miege. His ankle was wrapped, but he was pitching on guts as well.
Marcum fell to a knee on his first at bat, bringing sighs of concern from the Paola dugout.
He would stay in the game and work five innings.
Paola trailed 4-2 as the game headed into fifth inning.
Bishop Miege scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and added three more runs in the seventh.
Paola battled to the end, putting two more runs across in their final at bat.
Williams singled, drove in one run and scored. Gus Wright drove in one run.
Carson Boehm and Jon Earlywine pitched in relief.
Picek went the distance in the third-place game against Clearwater.
Sloan singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Wright put down a sacrifice bunt, moving Sloan to second base.
Hartig ended the game with a walk-off single, scoring Sloan for the 3-2 victory.
