SALINA — The Paola Panthers placed third in the Class 4A state baseball tournament for the second year in a row.
Jonathan Earlywine allowed just one hit through six innings as the Paola Panthers (16-8) shut out the Ottawa Cyclones (16-8) 6-0 in the third-place game at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina on Friday, May 27.
Caden Marcum took a no-hitter into the fifth inning as Paola shut out Clay Center (16-4) 5-0 in the opening round of the state tournament Thursday, May 26.
Paola took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning against Tonganoxie (20-4) in the semifinals Saturday, May 27. Tonganoxie hit a clutch two-out, three-run double to take a 6-5 lead and went on to win it 7-5.
McPherson (23-2) defeated Tonganoxie for the state championship Saturday, May 27.
It was quite a state run for the Frontier League. Paola, Tonganoxie and Ottawa placed runner-up, third and fourth in the tournament.
Members of the third-place Paola Panther baseball team are: Carson Boehm, Jonathan Earlywine, Noah Gerken, Kody Hendrickson, Jace Kerley, Hunter Loethen, Jasper Logan, Caden Marcum, Johnson Martell, Keaton Matlick, Xander Meinig, Kale Murdock, Logan Newkirk, Dillon Ohlmeier, Dalton Picek, JD Troutman, Kolby Wheeler and Gus Wright.
Paola is coached by Tony Brummer. Assistant coaches are David Kane and Morgan Roth.
Seniors playing in their final high school baseball game for the Paola Panthers were Carson Boehm, Jonathan Earlywine, Noah Gerken, Kody Hendrickson, Caden Marcum, Logan Newkirk, Dillon Ohomeier, Dalton Picek and Gus Wright.
Murdock and Troutman had RBI singles as Paola took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Ottawa in the third-place game.
Earlywine struck out two in the bottom of the second, pitching around a pair of walks.
Wheeler opened the fifth inning with a single. Boehm followed with an RBI single. Boehm scored on error.
Marcum and Picek hit back-to-back singles. Ohlmeier grounded out to short, driving in Marcum to make it 5-0.
Hendrickson singled in the sixth. Wright pinch hit and reached on a walk. Wheeler grounded into a fielder’s choice, driving in one run to make it 6-0.
Earlywine went six scoreless innings, allowing one hit. He struck out three.
Matlick came on for a hitless seventh to shut the door, striking out two.
Boehm singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Wheeler singled, drove in one run and scored.
Murdock and Troutman singled and drove home one run. Marcum and Picek singled and scored. Ohlmeier drove in one run. Hendrickson singled.
Picek took the loss against Tonganoxie. He was one strike away from pitching his way out of the bottom of the fourth inning when the Chieftains struck with a two-out, bases loaded double to take a 6-5 lead. Paola lost the game 7-5.
Matlick pitched the seventh inning, allowing one run on one hit.
Murdock singled twice, drove in three runs and scored. Wheeler singled and doubled. Earlywine singled, drove in one run and scored.
Marcum took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Clay Center. Picek and Matlick came on in relief. The three combined for a one-hitter in a 5-0 shutout for the Panthers.
Marcum singled, doubled and tripled. Boehm singled and drove in two runs. Murdock singled, doubled and scored. Picek singed, drove in one run and scored.
