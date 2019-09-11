OLATHE — Darian Hudgeons led the Lady Panthers in the Greg Wilson Classic at the Olathe District Activities Complex.
The meet featured Class 5A and Class 6A schools.
Hudgeons placed 54th in the girls varsity race with a time of 22:13.
Chloe Jones was 64th in 23:02. Lilly Hermes ran a time of 23:22 for 70th place.
Tristen Haddock was 77th. Ashton Bishop placed 80th. Rylee Pratt was 81st.
Aaron Maxwell ran a time of 18:51 for 75th place to set the pace for the Paola boys.
Gavin Carter placed 85th with a time of 20:39. Justice Reed was 86th in 20:50.
Tommy Downum was 87th. Jordan Macfarlen finished 88th. Trevor Wiseman was 90th.
Mary Moreno placed 56th in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 26:35. Lily Woolsey was 74th. Emma Johnson placed 107th.
