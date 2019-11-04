PAOLA – There was simply no stopping the Paola Panther football team in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Paola offense scored on its first eight possessions of the game, posting a 56-9 victory at Panther Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1. It was the ninth consecutive week the Paola offense scored a touchdown on its opening possession.
The Paola Panthers (9-0) will be at home again Friday, Nov. 8, for a regional playoff game against the Piper Pirates (4-5).
Paola kept the chains moving against Ottawa, converting on five of seven third-down plays and one of two on fourth down. Paola had 25 first downs in the game.
The Panther defense caused two fumbles and forced Ottawa to punt the ball five times. Paola held Ottawa to 107 yards of total offense with 17 yards passing and 90 yards rushing.
Ottawa had a bad snap on a punt, giving Paola the ball at the Cyclones 20-yard line.
Paola took advantage as running back Fletcher Aude scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, making it 6-0.
Aude capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Garrett Williams threw a pass to Evan Peuser for the two-point conversion.
Paola picked up a first down on third and long with a 61-yard pass from Williams to Peuser. Aude sealed the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Evan Phillips had a 17-yard run to set up a second-quarter score. He ended the march with a 3-yard touchdown run. Aude kicked the extra point for a 21-0 advantage.
Ottawa got on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal.
Kaden Shay returned the kickoff 47 yards to give Paola a short field.
Williams completed a pass to wide receiver Bo Robison for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Holder Noah Bowden picked up the ball after losing the snap. He rolled out to the right, and threw a pass to Peuser for the two-point conversion, making 39-3 in the second quarter.
Clayton Essex had a tackle for a loss of yardage. He followed that up with the sack on the next play.
Williams had a 22-yard touchdown run with 6:14 left in the half.
Paola was marching again on its next possession. Williams threw a 39-yard pass to Robison for a first down. Phillips capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Aude’s kick made it 42-3.
Jordan Billensbach recovered an Ottawa fumble. The Panthers took over at the Cyclones 12-yard line. Williams scored on a 2-yard touchdown run as Paola increased the lead to 49-3 at the half.
Jovanni Blackie capped a 12-play, 61-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Ottawa running back Samuel Roberts ended the scoring, breaking through the middle of the line and dashing 94 yards for the touchdown.
Phillips ran the ball 11 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Williams gained 54 yards on six attempts with a pair of touchdowns. Aude had six carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Blackie ran the ball six times for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Williams completed three of five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, Robison had two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Peuser had one reception for 61 yards.
Essex led the Panther defense with seven tackles. He had three tackles for a loss of yardage and a quarterback sack.
Kade Johnson made four tackles. Javier Castillo had three tackles. Isaac Meyers, Isaac Brakner, Damarius Bassett, Mason “Bull” Talcott and Shay each had two tackles.
