PAOLA — The senior girls were simply too fast for the junior girls in the annual Paola High School Powder Puff flag football game.
Tristan Bright ran for two touchdowns and intercepted a pass to lead the senior class to a 20-0 shutout at Panther Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5.
It was a 7-0 game at the half. The seniors struck for two more touchdowns in the second half.
The senior defense bent, but did not break, keeping the junior girls out of the end zone.
The event raised $400 and collected canned goods for Paola Association of Church Action for the Paola food pantry.
Bright had a 40-yard gain on the first drive. She opened the scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Taylor Paris completed a pass to Chloe Gerken for the one-point conversion.
The juniors had a fumble, and Paris recovered the ball.
Dakiah Yates picked off a pass for the interception for the juniors.
Taylor Whitney intercepted a pass for the seniors to thwart a second-half drive for the seniors.
Emersyn Smith, a junior, pressured the senior quarterback and forced a quick throw.
Bright had a 15-yard run for the seniors on the old “Statue of Liberty” play. Paris completed a pass to Gerken to move the chains. Hailey Schlup capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second half, increasing the lead to 13-0 for the seniors.
Hannah Reif broke up a pass for the senior defense with less than three minutes to play.
Bright left no doubt as to the outcome, scoring on a 10-yard run for her second touchdown of the game. Keana Palmer caught a pass for the conversion, posting the final point.
The cheerleading squad, junior and senior boys, put on a show at halftime. Ben Timpe did a Scottish dance during the routine. Latyon Moore performed a high-flying back flip.
Cheerleaders for the game were Zach Donahue, Brady Johnson, Carson Gleghorn, Ben Timpe, Ryan Sloan, Gunnar Jefferies, Isaac Brackner, Jordan MacFarlane, Max Douglass and Layton Moore. The cheerleaders were coached by Paola cheerleaders Tyler Rosner and Lindsey Boedicker.
Competing for the junior girls powder puff team were Dakiah Yates, Bryn Grandon, Kate Ediger, Gracie Richmond, Emma Bishop, Hannah Billesbach, Madison Bell, Emersyn Smith, Mackenzie Kuehl, Emma Kerley, Anna Phillips, Jayda Logan, Lillie Davis and Kylee Slyter. Junior coaches were Jovanni Blackie, Caden Rhamy, Caden Marcum and Kody Hendrickson.
Senior girls powder puff players were Tristan Bright, Taylor Paris, Morgan Baska, Taylor Murdock, Hailey Schlup, Chloe Gerken, Keana Palmer, Nikki Bates, Hanna Reif, Taylor Worthy, Alexis Chapman and Morgan Clark. Senior coaches were Nick Walker, Dylan Miller, Garrett Williams, Carter Stanchfield, Fletcher Aude, Brock Pitzer and Bo Robison.
