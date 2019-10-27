PAOLA – Seniors scored all three goals for the Paola Panthers in a 3-1 victory against Ottawa on senior night.
Mason Escobar netted the first goal of the game, putting Paola on top 1-0 with 7:13 left in the first half at Panther Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Paola held onto a 1-0 advantage at the half.
The Panthers were taken down in the box by the Cyclones, resulting in a penalty kick just six minutes into the second half.
Jonathon Villalobos made Ottawa pay for the penalty, shooting the penalty kick into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Quinton Weidenbach scored an insurance goal with 30:35 on the clock, giving Paola a 3-0 lead.
Ottawa made a crossing pass with 25 minutes left in regulation. The ball hit a Paola defender and landed in front of an Ottawa player who kicked the ball in for the goal.
Seniors Ryan Wokutch and Austin Weaver combined for the win in goal.
“Anytime you can finish the season with a win it helps,” Paola coach Corey Troast said. “In this particular situation, all three games were super important to us this week for seeding. Our goal was to host as many playoff games as we could.
“This is the first time in school history that we are a Top-4 seed in regionals,” he said “In terms of confidence, this week was huge. We had a difficult game against Tonganoxie on Monday that left us without three regular starters for our game on Tuesday. Everyone on the team stepped up and played huge this week.”
Prior to the game the Paola Panthers recognized seniors Austin Weaver, Mason Escobar, Justice Reed, Jonathon Villalobos, Brandon Flynn, Ryan Wokutch, Quinton Wiedenbach and Gabriel Talledo Lena.
“This group of seniors has been fantastic,” Trost said. “We have a few who have been with the program for all four years, and a few who have been with the program for a year or two. They accomplished a lot. Each and every one of them contributed to the success of the team this year by being an example for others. They came to practice every day to work hard and set great examples for our younger kids.”
Paola had a couple of chances to add to its lead late in the second half.
Villalobos made a great cross to Lena who fired a shot right on goal but was denied by the Ottawa keeper with 19:35 left in the game.
Jordan Sollis made a great run down the left wing in the final nine minutes of the game. He passed the ball to Lena who directed it to Villalobos for a shot that was saved by Ottawa.
Paola notched its 10th win of the season with the victory, tying the Panther school record for wins in a season.
Escobar scored two goals as the Paola Panthers defeated Heritage Christian on the road Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Ben Timpe also scored for Paola.
The Panthers were down three starters for the game and found a way to win, gaining an important victory for playoff seeding.
“I was very impressed with how we played,” Troast said. “We had a lot of kids playing in different positions and a lot of kids play who haven't seen a whole lot of minutes lately step up and play big minutes.
“Ben Timpe easily has the goal of the year for the program,” he said. “It was a touch shot from about 30 yards out into the upper corner to give us a two-goal cushion. Mason Escobar also had a great game. He scored the first two goals of the game and then moved back to center back to help protect the lead.”
Paola was shut out 2-0 by Tonganoxie at home Monday, Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.