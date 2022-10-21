221025_mr_spt_pao_soccer_01

The Paola Panther soccer program recognized seniors (from left) Carden Escobar, Blake Ramsey, Patrick Reeder and Hayden Worden on senior night against Fort Scott on Thursday, Oct. 18. Paola also wore pink jerseys on Pink Out Night to raise awareness in the fight against cancer.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA – The Panther soccer team recognized seniors and their parents during halftime of the team’s final regular season home game against Fort Scott.

It was a balmy 45 degrees when the game started Tuesday, Oct.18.

