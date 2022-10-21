PAOLA – The Panther soccer team recognized seniors and their parents during halftime of the team’s final regular season home game against Fort Scott.
It was a balmy 45 degrees when the game started Tuesday, Oct.18.
Paola seniors honored were: defender Carden Escobar, goalie Blake Ramsey, midfielder Patrick Reeder and midfielder Hayden Worden.
Paola celebrated senior night with a 2-0 shutout victory against Fort Scott. It was the second win of the season for the Paola Panthers.
The Paola Panthers wore pink jerseys on Pink Out Night, raising awareness in the fight against cancer.
“The seniors have been the heart and soul of the team,” Paola coach Trevor Gallagher said. “They have been leaders and coaches on the field to our young group. They leave everything out the field and always give 100 percent. They push every player on the team to work hard and get better.”
Escobar is a four-year member of the Paola soccer team. He lettered all four years.
Escobar’s favorite soccer memory was playing with his brother Mason. He plans on playing tennis in college.
Ramsey played soccer for the Panthers for three seasons with three letters. His favorite soccer memory is having the support from friends and stopping to eat as a team after the game at Parsons. Ramsey plans to attend Fort Lewis College and major in sociology.
Reeder has played for the Paola Panthers for two years. His favorite soccer memory was going to Parsons and getting the team’s first victory during his senior season. He plans to play college basketball and major in accounting.
Worden is a four-year member of the Paola soccer program, lettering all four seasons. His favorite soccer memory was starting his freshman year and making it all the way to the regional championship game. Worden plans to play soccer in college and major in business.
Worden scored the first goal on a blast from 25 yards out. Jace Reitinger had the assist.
Worden shot the ball in on a great chance, but the Fort Scott keeper made the save. The keeper could not hold onto the ball and there was a rebound in front of the goal.
Zayden Sollis was there for the Panthers, taking the rebound and kicking it into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Ramsey made five saves on the night for the shutout.
“We played great and as a team,” Gallagher said. “We won the possession battle and got a lot of good looks on offense. Our defense stayed strong and did not let Fort Scott have many good opportunities.”
The Paola Panthers took a tough 1-0 loss at home against rival Louisburg on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
