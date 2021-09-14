PAOLA — Panther keeper Blake Ramsey showed off why he is the Frontier League leader in saves, making one incredible save after another in an absolute onslaught against Tonganoxie.
Ramsey has more than 50 saves in five games this season.
Despite an 8-0 loss against Tonganoxie on Thursday, Sept. 9, the Paola keeper kept his head up and went to work.
Ramsey came out of the goal to challenge attackers, smothering the ball. He punched shots over the goal and to the side of the net.
He made a huge save just four minutes into the game, keeping the deficit at 1-0.
Dominic McCoy booted the ball out for a great clear on defense six minutes into the contest.
Braeden Whitehurst kicked the ball to clear it for the Panthers with 31 minutes on the clock.
Shaelyn McLean attacked the dribble, taking the ball from a Tonganoxie player in a one-on-one situation. She then kicked the ball out for the clear with 2:26 left in the half.
Paola trailed 4-0 at the intermission.
McCoy fired in a blast for Paola, but missed wide with 31 minutes left in the second half.
Ramsey came out of the goal to cut the angle down for an attacker and made a big save with 22 minutes on the clock. He made another big save on a cross, leaping into the air to grab the ball.
McCoy came up big with a defensive stop, putting pressure on the dribble and winning a 50-50.
McLean took on a Tonganoxie forward, stole the ball and kicked it ahead for the Paola defense in the final minutes. The player fell down, trying to get a call against her, but the official would not have it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.