PAOLA – The Paola Panther soccer team controlled the possession in the first half against the Lansing Lions.
As a result, Paola was in a tight game at the intermission, trailing 2-0.
Lansing took over the possession in the second half, playing the final 40 minutes primarily on Paola’s side and went on to win it 7-0 at Panther Stadium on Monday, Oct. 3.
The game, however, was much closer than that.
Lansing got on the scoreboard in the first half on a penalty kick. Paola keeper Blake Ramsey made a great driving try but could not keep the ball from going in the left corner.
Lansing tacked on another goal in the first half, leading 2-0.
Ramsey was run over on one of Lansing’s goals in the second half, which should have been waved off due to the obstruction, but none of the three officials saw it.
Ramsey was hurt late in the game, and Paola finished the game with backup junior varsity keeper Tyler Corum.
Paola had its share of chances, especially in the first half, but took shots from too far out instead of passing it to set up a better shot and put multiple close chances over the goal on wild kicks.
Lansing scored in the first minute of the game, taking advantage of a Paola foul in the box which resulted in a penalty kick. Lansing scored on the penalty kick.
Zayden Sollis had a great shot four minutes later but was denied by Lansing.
Defender Zander Holdsworth stole the ball from Lansing and made a great clear with 28 minutes left in the half.
Carden Escobar had a corner kick, but the ball was intercepted by Lansing and cleared out.
Ramsey made a huge save with 23 minutes on the clock, keeping it a 1-0 game.
Holdsworth stole the ball from Lansing, getting possession for Paola with 18 minutes on the clock.
Ramsey came way out of the box, sliding toward the Lansing forward and broke up a cross to save a goal wit 16 minutes remaining in the half.
Escobar made a crossing pass on an attack, but no one was there for Paola with 13 minutes on the clock.
Lansing had a corner kick, made a great cross and put the shot in the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Ramsey made a big save with six minutes left and ran out to make a diving save with three minutes to go.
Ramsey made two big saves in the first four minutes of the second half.
Forward Caleb McMillan came back to help on defense and made a nice clear for the Panthers with 36 minutes on the clock.
Lansing had a great chance and shot the ball wide with 33 minutes on the clock.
Escobar shot the ball over the goal on a great chance with 29 minutes on the clock. He had another good chance with 25 minutes to go and kicked it over the goal.
Ramsey made a great save with 21 minutes to go. Lansing got the rebound and fired a shot that hit the crossbar.
Lansing scored with 19 minutes left in regulation, making it 3-0.
Ramsey was run over by Lansing in the box, and the Lions scored on the play for a 4-0 lead. None of the officials saw Ramsey get knocked down, or the goal would have been taken away for obstruction.
Ramsey came out and dove toward the ball to make a save with eight minutes to go and could not come up with the ball. Lansing got possession and scored on an empty net for a 5-0 lead.
Ramsey was hurt in the final six minutes.
Corum went in at goal for Paola.
Lansing fired a shot to the corner and beat Corum to make it 6-0 with 5:50 on the clock.
Lansing scored again with 4:33 left to play, making the final 7-0.
