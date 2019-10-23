PAOLA — The Paola Panther soccer team played a thrilling double-overtime game against the rival Spring Hill Broncos.
Paola and Spring Hill went into overtime tied 0-0 on Thursday, Oct. 17. It ended in a 0-0 draw after two scoreless overtime periods.
The Paola Panthers are 8-4-1 on the season.
Paola is back at home Thursday, Oct. 24, to play the Ottawa Cyclones on senior night.
The Paola Panthers are the No. 3 seed in the East Regional with three games in four days and the playoff seeding hanging in the balance. Paola played Tonganoxie at home Monday, Oct. 21, and played Heritage Christian on the road Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Paola’s only losses in the region have come against No. 1 and No. 2 seeded Louisburg and Baldwin.
The Panthers have scored 47 goals for second best in the region. Paola has allowed the fewest goals, giving them a +32 differential which is the best in the regional.
“Although getting a 0-0 result against Spring Hill was good, I think the team knows that we had a lot of chances to win,” Paola coach Corey Troast said.
“Again the defense has really stepped up the last few games and played really well,” he said.
Ben Timpe, Ian Heid, Gavin Clemeston and Carden Escobar anchor the Paola defense which has been as stingy as they come in the region. Paola is also led by keeper Austin Weaver.
Paola took an 8-0 lead at the half against Fort Scott on Oct. 8 and went on to win it 8-1.
Wokutch scored four goals. Mason Escobar had two goals. Gabriel Tollendo also scored.
The Panthers defeated Highland Park by a score of 6-2.
Wokutch had a hat trick with three goals. Tollendo scored one goal.
“We went up 1-0 early in the match, but they equalized quickly,” Troast said.
