Paola shortstop Lily Jevne touches second base for a force out in the first game of a doubleheader against Tonganoxie on Tuesday, April 11. The Lady Panthers rallied to tie the game at 3-3, but lost in extra innings by a final of 7-3.
Ava Kehl makes contact with a pitch for the Paola Lady Panthers against Tonganoxie on Tuesday, April 11.
Hayley Hines gets a hand from a teammate after scoring for Paola in the first game of a doubleheader against Tonganoxie.
Paola third baseman Elli Smail (left) and second baseman Makayla Hendrickson celebrate after a big defensive play for the Lady Panthers against Tonganoxie on Tuesday, April 11.
PAOLA — The Lady Panther softball team rallied to send the first game of a doubleheader against Tonganoxie into extra innings.
Paola struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning Tuesday, April 11. Tonganoxie tied it with a run in the fourth inning and scored two runs in the sixth inning for a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Panthers plated one run in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh to tie the game. Paola lost the game in eight innings by a final score of 7-3. Paola was shutout in the second game 5-0.
It has been a hard knock stretch for the Paola Lady Panthers, who over their last four games, lost two games in extra innings and one by two runs.
Paola rallied to tie Chanute, 4-4, on Friday, April 7, before falling in extra innings, 8-4. Paola lost the second game by two runs, 10-8.
Elli Smail got Paola rolling in the opener against Tonganoxie with a single in the bottom of the third inning to score Hayley Hines.
Makayla Hendrickson opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a base hit. Avery Winterscheid reached on a bunt single. Hendrickson scored on a wild throw, making it a one-run game, 3-2. Winterscheid went from first to third on the wild throw.
Krislyn Hadlock singled to start things off in the bottom of the seventh inning. Smail drove her in with a one-out triple to tie the game. Paola was unable to get Smail home and the game went into the eighth inning.
Tonganoxie struck for four runs in the top of the eighth and went on to win it 7-3.
Smail singled, tripled and drove home two runs. Hadlock had three base hits and scored one run.
Winterscheid singled and drove in one run. Hendrickson and Hines singled and scored.
Jacie Collier pitched the complete game. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits. Collier struck out five.
Ava Kehl, Smail, Hadlock and Hendrickson singled in the second game.
Emmalee Morris went the distance in the second game. She allowed three earned runs on seven hits. Morris struck out four.
