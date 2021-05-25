SHAWNEE - The Paola Lady Panther softball team ended the season with a two-run loss against Bishop Miege in the Class 4A regional championship game.
Paola trailed 6-2 going into the seventh inning of the title game Tuesday, May 18. The Lady Panthers made things interesting, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh before falling by a final score of 6-4.
Seniors playing in their final high school game for the Lady Panthers were Rylee Pratt, Alexis Chapman, Morgan Baska and Taylor Worthey.
Bryn Grandon hit two home runs, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Kate Ediger singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Maggie Kauk singled twice and scored.
Kyia Fuller singled. Morgan Baska scored.
Jacie Collier started the game, allowing four runs on five hits in three innings.
Madison Bell came on in the fourth inning and finished the game. She gave up two runs on two hits.
The Lady Panthers defeated Topeka-Hayden by a score of 6-3 to open the regional tournament.
Grandon homered, drove in three runs and scored.
Fuller doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Kauk singled and doubled. Ava Kehl had two base hits.
Alexis Chapman singled and scored. Ediger singled and scored. Baska drove in one run. Eden Troxel scored.
Kauk and Kehl each had one stolen base.
Collier pitched the complete game, allowing three runs on 10 hits. She struck out two.
