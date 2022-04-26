PAOLA — Bryn Grandon and Ava Kehl hit sixth inning home runs against Baldwin, ending a 12-1 run-rule victory for the Paola softball team..
The Lady Panthers took the second game 5-1, completing the sweep Thursday, April 21.
Grandon went 3-for-4 in the first game. She drove in four runs and scored. Kehl singled, homered, drove in two runs and scored.
Eden Troxel singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Krislyn Hadlock singled twice and drove in two runs. Kate Ediger hit two singles and scored two runs.
Kyia Fuller singled, drove in one run and scored twice. Hannah Billesbach singled and scored.
Madison Bell allowed just one run in the complete game victory, scattering eight hits over six innings. She struck out six.
Abby Ediger and Kate Ediger each had two hits as Paola won the second game 5-1. Abby Ediger singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Kate Ediger singled, tripled and drove in one run.
Troxel singled and drove in one run. Hadlock singled and scored twice. Billesach singled and scored.
Makayla Hendrickson started the game, holding Baldwin to one run on four hits in three innings for the win.
Bell yielded two base hits in two scoreless innings of relief.
