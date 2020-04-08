PAOLA — The defending regional champion Lady Panthers were expected to be in the hunt for another postseason run in 2020.
Those dreams were shattered when spring sports were canceled, following spring break, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Paola went 14-6 last season, capturing a regional title along the way for a trip to the state tournament.
Seniors who were ready to lead the Lady Panthers are right fielder Aubrey Weatherbie, pitcher Kiersten Weitze, shortstop Madison Bryant, third baseman Lexi Smail and first baseman Jenna Collier.
Weitze signed a letter of intent to pitch for Highland Community College.
“Everyone was practicing hard and working diligently to get ready for our season opener,” Paola coach Sherry Ball said. “We had our starting pitcher and catcher back from last year.”
Weitze, the Spotlight pitcher of the year, was the ace of the staff for the Lady Panthers. Weitze started 16 games and was 16-6 on the season. She had a no-hitter. Weitze had an earned-run average of 3.084. She struck out 123 and walked 29 in 106 innings pitched.
Weatherbie hit.465 for the Lady Panthers. She had 33 base hits, including eight doubles, two triples and six home runs. Weatherbie drove in 29 runs and scored 28 runs.
Kate Ediger, a sophomore, was back behind the plate. Ediger hit .339 with 20 base hits. She had five doubles, drove in nine runs and scored 16 runs. Ediger made 80 put outs without a single error. She picked one runner off base and threw out four base runners attempting to steal second.
Paola also returned junior outfielder Alexis Chapman. Weatherbie and Chapman gave Paola a pair of veterans in the outfield.
“We were looking for all of these returners to contribute tremendously towards the success of our team,” Ball said.
Ball was entering her 15th season with the program. Twenty girls were out for the team this season. The team had several promising underclassmen out, including four freshmen players.
“Our goals this year, as with every year, were to work hard, try to make ourselves better every day, have as much fun playing the amazing sport of softball that we can and win the state championship,” Ball said.
