TOPEKA – Dust off another spot in the Paola High School trophy case.
The Paola Spirit Squad won the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Class 4A state title on Saturday, Nov. 21, competing in a field of 16 teams at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
Members of the Panther Spirit Squad state championship team are: Cameron Grandon, Tia Swinton, Taylor White, Jailynn Taylor, Kylee Slyter, Carlie Stallbaumer, Mika Menefee, Reece Browning, McKenna Bueker, CJ Ova, Ziggy Ova, Wilson Wright, Jaycee Collier, Brett Hudgeons, Kayle Mahankie, Bailey Gagnebin, Alisea Dillon, Emma Johnson, Lillee Ball and Angelina Blanc. Paola is coached by Regina Hollinger and Hannah Hasselquist.
This is the first year Paola joined its cheerleading squad and dance team into one unit, called the Panther Spirit Squad.
Reginal Hollinger was the coach for the Paola Panther cheerleading squad.
Hannah Hasselquist, who recently opened her own dance studio named Reign Studios, was coach for the Paola Panther dance team.
Hollinger and Hasselquist, with the support of the Paola High School administration, decided to combine their forces into one program called The Panther Spirit Squad.
“It was a decision that took a lot of thoughtful planning but, from day one, this state title was the goal,” Hasselquist said. “We were struggling with numbers on dance team because all of our dancers wanted to cheer. When I spoke to the dancers, their main reason was they get to dance in the dance studios, and this was their only outlet to cheer.
“Regina and I talked about it and agreed that it made sense to merge the two programs so the kids could have the best of both worlds,” she said. “We put together a plan for the administration, and it was approved. Our program more closely aligns with collegiate dance and cheer programs, which was another motivating factor.”
The decision to combine into one program was a state championship move, Hollinger said.
“When Hannah and I decided to merge our teams to be the Panther Spirit Squad, we had many goals,” Hollinger said. “But, bringing home a state championship was what we wanted most. We said from the beginning we want a state title, and you are going to bring home that state title.”
The student-athletes on the sidelines for all of those Paola home games made it happen, Hollinger said.
“Our athletes worked so many hours on their routine,” Hollinger said. “And it paid off. We are so incredibly proud of this team. We are state champions! I can’t stop saying that.
“It is the coolest feeling to hear your school name announced,” she said. “Hannah and I looked at each other when they announced and said 'we did it, we got first.’ It literally brought me to my knees. Looking up to see our parents and fans cheering for us was a feeling that I will never forget.”
The Paola cheerleading squad placed fourth in the Spirit Game Day state competition in 2019. They made it into the finals during the virtual game day competition in 2020.
The Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement which the team has to respond with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
Paola just barely got into the final round, sitting in sixth place by the scores of the first three rounds. This took off a lot of the pressure for the finals, Hasselquist said.
The Panther Spirit Squad was happy to advance to the finals and went on to dominate the rest of the competition.
“We squeezed by in the sixth-place seat because of our scores, so we didn’t have any expectations heading into finals,” Hasselquist said. "We knew we had worked hard and this was the team that could get us there, but we didn’t want to get our hopes up. We’ve been working on state material for a couple of months but never exclusively because we always had to prep for football and basketball games.”
The Panther Spirit Squad won the program's first state championship. It is the eighth state championship for the high school.
“This is the most incredible honor,” Hasselquist said. “The team put in really long hours to prepare. We have the privilege of always cheering on every other athletic team, and now, it felt unreal to get our own turn in the spotlight, to be recognized for all the hard work and dedication these cheer and dance athletes give.
“If felt even more amazing to bring it home on my dad’s last year,” said Hasselquist, whose father, Michael Dumpert, coached the Paola Panther football team. “It was something I wanted to do for him to show him how much I’ve learned from watching him coach over the years.”
Hasselquist said she's received a lot of support and inspiration from her family.
“My husband always talks about when the football team won the state title when he played football for the Panthers in 1984,” Hollinger said. “I get it now. It’s an incredible feeling. My family has supported me in so many ways, and I can’t thank them enough for everything. They know I love cheerleading, it is my passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.