PAOLA — There was plenty going on at Paola High School on Friday, Jan. 28, as the Paola boys and girls played De Soto.
Bryn Grandon and Logan Latto were crowned the Paola winter homecoming queen and king during ceremonies held at halftime of the boys game.
The royalty for the Paola homecoming court were: Grandon, Latto, Emma Bishop, Kate Ediger, Emersyn Smith, Carson Boehm, Noah Gerken and Ayden Morris.
The Paola Spirit Squad did the routine from their state championship performance in the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition.
Members of the Panther Spirit Squad state championship team are Cameron Grandon, Tia Swinton, Taylor White, Jailynn Taylor, Kylee Slyter, Carlie Stalbaumer, Mika Menefee, Reece Browning, McKenna Beuker, CJ Ova, Ziggy Ova, Wilson Wright, Jaycee Collier, Brett Hudgeons, Kayle Mahankie, Bailey Gagnebin, Alisea Dillon, Emma Johnson, Lillee Ball and Angelina Blanc. Paola is coached by Regina Hollinger and Hannah Hasselquist.
The game, a 64-49 loss, was an uphill battle for the Paola Panthers who were outscored 24-10 in the first quarter and 18-13 in the second frame.
Paola competed in the second half with a 14-11 edge in the third quarter and a 14-11 advantage in the final frame.
Caden Marcum led the Paola Panthers with 19 points.
Marcum sank six fields, including a pair of 3-pointers. Marcum made five of seven from the free throw line.
Trey Moala and Dalton Picek also hit double figures.
Moala finished with 15 points. Picek added 10 points.
Ayden Morris, Logan Newkirk and Caden Rhamy also scored.
