Members of the Paola Spirit Squad are: (in front, from left) Hope Bishop, Bailey Gagnebin, CJ Ova, Jacie Collier, Brett Hudgeons, Lillie Ball and Ruth Simons; (back row) Reese Browning, Cameryn Grandon, Ella Grayham, Tia Swinton, McKenna Bueker, Wilson Wright, Ziggi Ova, Ella Koechner, Angelina Blanc, Savannah Crawford and Keira McIntire. Not pictured was Emma Johnson.
Members of the Paola Spirit Squad are: (in front, from left) Hope Bishop, Bailey Gagnebin, CJ Ova, Jacie Collier, Brett Hudgeons, Lillie Ball and Ruth Simons; (back row) Reese Browning, Cameryn Grandon, Ella Grayham, Tia Swinton, McKenna Bueker, Wilson Wright, Ziggi Ova, Ella Koechner, Angelina Blanc, Savannah Crawford and Keira McIntire. Not pictured was Emma Johnson.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Wilson Wright and Jacie Collier cheer during a showcase for the Paola Spirit Squad.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Paola Spirit Squad runs onto the court to perform during a showcase at the high school. Paola will be competing in the Spirit Game Day state competition in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Brett Hudgeons performs in a routine during a showcase for the Paola Spirit Squad.
PAOLA — The Paola Spirit Squad is headed to Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19, to defend its Class 4A Kansas High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition.
As a rehearsal for the state competition, the Paola Spirit Squad performed in front of a crowd during a showcase at the high school Saturday, Nov. 12.
“We will run the showcase exactly like we will run it at state,” Paola coach Hannah Hasselquist said. “The first thing we will do is break down each of our individual elements with our band dance, our fight song, cheer and then we will give them a quick break. After that they will put it all together as if we were to make it into finals.”
Paola is one of 14 teams competing in the Class 4A division. The top six teams advance to finals.
Following the first three rounds, teams are provided with response sheets to give teams that advance to the finals an opportunity to make adjustments.
“We are really excited and very nervous,” Hasselquist said to the crowd. “We are really grateful that you came out today to support the spirit squad. We would love to have you come out to state next weekend to support us.
“If you go to state to cheer us on, it is really important that we have our crowd standing because it is part of our school tradition and the judges do watch for that,” she said.
Members of the Paola Spirit Squad are: Lillie Ball, Hope Bishop, Angelina Blanc, Hope McKenna Bueker, Reese Browning, Savannah Crawford, Jacie Collier, Bailey Gagnebin, Cameryn Grandon, Ella Grayham, Brett Hudgeons, Emma Johnson, Ella Koechner, Keira McIntire, CJ Ova, Ziggi Ova, Ruth Simons, Tia Swington and Wilson Wright. Paola is coached by Hannah Hasselquist and Regina Hollinger.
The Paola Spirit Squad will compete in the Kansas State High School Activities Association Game Day Spirit competition at Stormont Vail Events Centrer in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19. Paola will compete in the band chant at 9:45 a.m., the fight song at 11:24 a.m. and the crowd leading at 1 p.m. Finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Paola used to have two game day squads with a cheerleading team and a dance team. The two teams were combined last season to perform the Paola Spirit Squad.
For the showcase, the Paola Spirit Squad members performed each of the three routines they will do for the competition’s opening three rounds, as well as a routine for the championship round.
Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single three-minute routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement which the team has to respond with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.