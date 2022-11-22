TOPEKA — Sitting on the large mat inside the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Paola Panther spirit squad anxiously waited for the top six teams to be announced from the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Competition.
“In fourth place, Hayden Catholic high school,” Our top three, in third place, Baldwin High School,” said the public address announcer.
It was down to Paola and Louisburg.
Paola was huddled together, holding hands with their heads down.
“Top two, very close,” the public address announcer said. “Very close. In second place, Louisburg High School.”
Paola Panther spirit squad members knew they had won the state championship and began screaming and hugging each other.
The Paola High School Panther spirit squad made some Kansas history, becoming the first team in Class 4A to win the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Competition state title twice. Paola was one of six teams to advance to the finals and then went on to win it all.
Paola did it back-to-back.
“I think I am in shock,” Paola spirit squad coach Hannah Hasselquist said. “I still am pinching myself to see if it really happened. The spirit squad athletes won the title before we even walked into the arena because of how they practiced and prepared. This group worked incredibly hard and did not complain about the process.
“The atmosphere was absolutely electric because of the Panther fans there,” Hasselquist said. “At one point we were waiting to learn if we made it into finals, and our parents started cheering ‘Paola Panthers.’ It made me cry. These kids work so hard to support football and basketball all season long, and for them to hear other people cheering for them was really, really special.”
Members of the Class 4A state champion Paola Panther spirit squad are Lillie Ball, Hope Bishop, Angelina Blanc, Hope McKenna Bueker, Reese Browning, Savannah Crawford, Jacie Collier, Bailey Gagnebin, Cameryn Grandon, Ella Grayham, Brett Hudgeons, Emma Johnson, Ella Koechner, Keira McIntire, CJ Ova, Ziggi Ova, Ruth Simons, Tia Swinton and Wilson Wright. Paola is coached by Hanna Hasselquist and Regina Hollinger.
CJ Ova, Ziggy Ova, Bueker, Browning, Collier, Grandon, Gagnebin, Hudgeons, Johnson, Swinton and Wright were also members of the 2021 state championship team.
The Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement, and the team has to respond with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
“Our cheerleaders really knocked the preliminary competition out of the water,” Hasselquist said. “We just kept telling the athletes to have fun and enjoy all the moments but knew that Baldwin and Louisburg were going to be fierce competitors. We went into finals in first place by less than half of a point ahead of Baldwin.
“Although we felt really good about our prelim scores, since finals has its own score criteria, we knew it was going to be anyone’s to win,” she said. “There was so much pressure riding on this title, but the athletes did an amazing job handling it. Our motto is ‘heads held high with Panther Pride.’ There is no feeling in the world like winning a title at that level. I am so grateful that I got to feel it twice.”
Hollinger said it was an amazing day the Paola spirit squad got to share with some great Panther fans.
“It feels like a dream,” Hollinger said. “We are so very proud of our team. They have put in countless hours of practice. They were so accepting to all the changes we made to our routine along the way. Winning state last year was an amazing feeling, but back-to-back titles for the first time in Class 4A history is so incredible. Looking up at all our parents and fans there supporting us was so cool.”
The Paola spirit squad becomes just the third program in Paola High School history to win two state championships, joining the Panther football team (1984, 1994) and the boys track team (2009, 2010). It only the second team in Paola High School history to win back-to-back titles, joining the Paola boys track team.
It is the ninth state championship for Paola High School. Paola has won two state Spirit Game Day titles (2021, 2022), two boys track titles (2009, 2010), two football championships (1984, 1994), one state wrestling title (2001), one state boys basketball title (1994-95) and one girls track crown (2012).
The Paola wrestling team and the girls track team captured state championships without having an individual champion.
“That is really cool to know that we will be joining some iconic Panther teams with two state titles,” Hasselquist said. “We hope to be the first Paola team to do it a third time.”
Regina Hollinger was the coach for the Paola Panther cheerleading squad in 2020.
Hannah Hasselquist, who recently opened her own dance studio named Reign Studios, was coach for the Paola Panther dance team.
Hollinger and Hasselquist, with the support of the Paola High School administration, decided to combine their forces into one program called the Panther spirit squad in 2021.
Paola went on to win the KSHSAA Spirit Game Day state championship for Class 4A in 2021, its first year as a spirit squad with cheerleading and dance combined into one team. Paola won the title again Saturday, Nov. 19, becoming the first team in Class 4A to win it twice.
The Paola cheerleading squad placed fourth in the Spirit Game Day state competition in 2019. They made it into the finals during the virtual game day competition in 2020.
Hasselquist is the daughter of Mike and Bonnie Dumpert. Mike Dumpert, a member of the Paola Athletic Hall of Fame, was an assistant coach on the Paola football championship teams in 1984 and 1994.
Regina Hollinger’s husband, Ron, played for the 1984 Paola Panther championship football team.
