TOPEKA — Sitting on the large mat inside the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Paola Panther spirit squad anxiously waited for the top six teams to be announced from the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Competition.

“In fourth place, Hayden Catholic high school,” Our top three, in third place, Baldwin High School,” said the public address announcer.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos