Members of the Paola Spirit Squad are: (in front, from left) Hope Bishop, Bailey Gagnebin, CJ Ova, Jacie Collier, Brett Hudgeons, Lillie Ball and Ruth Simons; (back row) Reese Browning, Cameryn Grandon, Ella Grayham, Tia Swinton, McKenna Bueker, Wilson Wright, Ziggi Ova, Ella Koechner, Angelina Blanc, Savannah Crawford and Keira McIntire. Not pictured was Emma Johnson.
TOPEKA — The Paola High School Panther spirit squad made some Kansas history, becoming the first team in Class 4A to win the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Competition state title twice.
Paola was one of six teams to advance to the finals at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Members of the Class 4A state champion Paola Panther spirit squad are Lillie Ball, Hope Bishop, Angelina Blanc, Hope McKenna Bueker, Reese Browning, Savannah Crawford, Jacie Collier, Bailey Gagnebin, Cameryn Grandon, Ella Grayham, Brett Hudgeons, Emma Johnson, Ella Koechner, Keira McIntire, CJ Ova, Ziggi Ova, Ruth Simons, Tia Swinton and Wilson Wright. Paola is coached by Hanna Hasselquist and Regina Hollinger.
CJ Ova, Ziggy Ova, Bueker, Browning, Collier, Grandon, Gagnebin, Hudgeons, Johnson, Swinton and Wright were also members of the 2021 state championship team.
The Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement, and the team has to respond with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
The Paola spirit squad becomes just the third program in Paola High School history to win two state championships, joining the Panther football team (1984, 1994) and the boys track team (2009, 2010). It is only the second team in Paola High School history to win back-to-back titles, joining the Paola boys track team.
It is the ninth state sports championship for Paola High School. Paola has won two state Spirit Game Day titles (2021, 2022), two boys track titles (2009, 2010), two football championships (1984, 1994), one state wrestling title (2001), one state boys basketball title (1994-95) and one girls track crown (2012).
Paola also has state activities titles for forensics (2019) and debate (2020).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.