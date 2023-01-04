230104_mr_spt_pao_spirit_01

Members of the Paola Spirit Squad are: (in front, from left) Hope Bishop, Bailey Gagnebin, CJ Ova, Jacie Collier, Brett Hudgeons, Lillie Ball and Ruth Simons; (back row) Reese Browning, Cameryn Grandon, Ella Grayham, Tia Swinton, McKenna Bueker, Wilson Wright, Ziggi Ova, Ella Koechner, Angelina Blanc, Savannah Crawford and Keira McIntire. Not pictured was Emma Johnson.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

TOPEKA — The Paola High School Panther spirit squad made some Kansas history, becoming the first team in Class 4A to win the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Competition state title twice.

Paola was one of six teams to advance to the finals at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.

