PAOLA — The Lady Panther and Lady Bronco volleyball teams teamed up in their fight against cancer for Paola’s annual Pink Out Game.
Paola lost to state-ranked Spring Hill in three sets during the Frontier League matchup Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Spring Hill, 21-6, is ranked No. 9 in Class 5A.
The Lady Broncos jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first set and ended up winning it 25-14.
Paola fell behind 4-14 in the second set and lost it 12-25.
During the third set, the Lady Panthers took a 5-2 lead and battled the Lady Broncos to the final point. The set, filled with long volleys, was tied at 21-21 and went right down to the wire before Spring Hill took it by two points, 25-23.
Rylee Serpan had a kill for Spring Hill at 6-2 in the first set. Mackenzie Kuehl had a kill for Paola, and Maddie Pitzer followed with a block to make it 6-11.
Kathryn Franks blasted a kill for the Lady Broncos at 12-6. Molly Langford and Serpan teamed up for a block at 15-9.
Ava Kehl had a kill for Paola at 10-15. Daphne Gardner answered with a kill for Spring Hill to give the Lady Broncos a six-point lead, 17-11.
Frakes had kills at 18-11, 20-11 and 23-14 for Spring Hill. The Lady Broncos took the set 25-14.
Serpan had a block and a kill as Spring Hill took a 2-1 lead in the second set. Langford had a kill and a stuff block at the net to push the margin to 7-2.
Frakes had back-to-back kills to make it 9-2. She added kills at 11-4 and 14-4. Gardner had a kill at 16-5.
Emma Bishop had a kill and a block for Paola to cut the deficit to 10 points, 8-18.
Keilah Rivers had a block for the Lady Broncos to make it 21-11.
Emery Stephenson served an ace at 22-11. Spring Hill won the set 25-12.
Bishop had a stuff at the net for Paola to tie the third set at 3-3. Kuehl had a kill at 5-2.
Langford broke a tie with a kill at 6-5. She added a block at 7-5.
Serpan added kills at 8-6 and 10-6.
Frakes and Rivers combined for a block at 13-7.
Gardner made a quick set over the net for the point at 14-7.
Bishop had a stuff block at the net for Paola at 8-15.
Emersyn Smith fired in an ace at 11-17. Kehl had a kill at 14-19.
Pitzer had a block to make it a three-point game, 16-19.
Paola won a long volley at 17-19. The Lady Panthers made it 18-19 and Spring Hill called a timeout.
Gardner had a tip at the net to push the Lady Broncos’ lead to 20-18.
Kuehl had back-to-back kills for Paola to tie things up at 20-20.
Langford broke a tie with a tip at the net at 22-21. Serpan had a kill at 23-21. Frakes added a kill at 24-22, and ended the set and the match with a kill at 25-23.
