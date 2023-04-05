220525_mr_spt_track_01

The Paola girls and boys track and field teams pose for pictures after the Class 4A regional in Chanute. The Lady Panthers won the regional crown, and the Paola boys were runner-up.

 File Photo

PAOLA — Maggie Kauk and the Paola Lady Panthers are ready to take aim at state again this spring.

Kauk won four medals at the Class 4A state meet in Wichita a year ago, leading the Lady Panthers to fourth place in the team standings.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.