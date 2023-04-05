PAOLA — Maggie Kauk and the Paola Lady Panthers are ready to take aim at state again this spring.
Kauk won four medals at the Class 4A state meet in Wichita a year ago, leading the Lady Panthers to fourth place in the team standings.
Kauk had a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches for first place in the long jump. She placed third in the triple jump, ran the anchor leg on the third-place 4x100-meter relay team and placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.
The Lady Panthers had an impressive three-week stretch to finish the season, placing runner-up in the Frontier League meet, first in the Class 4A regional meet and fourth in the state meet.
The Panther boys were runner-up in the Class 4A regional meet held in Chanute.
Ninety-five student athletes are out for the Paola boys and girls track and field program.
“We have been able to get outside earlier than normal to start the season and have gotten some good work in,” Paola coach Mike Smith said. “We have several key pieces returning and a nice mix of underclassmen.
“I really like the leadership of the upperclassmen thus far in setting the tone for the team at practices,” Smith said. “We hope to be a competitive squad and look to be peaking at the end of May.”
Smith is entering his 15th season as head track and field coach.
The Paola girls return five state qualifiers, including Kauk. Also back for the Lady Panthers are Maddie Pitzer, Kena Leonard, Hazel Downum and Ella Foster.
Leonard placed fourth at state in the shot put.
Pitzer placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Downum qualified for state in the 1,600-meter run. Foster was a state qualifier in the sprints.
The Paola Panther boys return eight state qualifiers. Ready to lead the way are Sam Johnson, Landon Taylor, Brody Stewart, Wade Enman, Cutter Meade, Devin Trent and Micha Sanders.
Sam Johnson placed 10th at state in the pole vault.
Taylor qualified for state in the 110-meter and the 300-meter hurdles.
Edman qualified for state in the shot put. Stewart was a state qualifier in the long jump.
Meade and Trent, distance runners for Paola, qualified for state. Micha Sanders also competed at state.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
