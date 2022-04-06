PAOLA — The quest for state has already started for the Paola Lady Panther track and field program.
The Lady Panthers were the Class 4A regional champions and state runner-up a year ago.
“We have a good mix of returning letter-winners and newcomers,” Paola coach Mike Smith said. “We are hoping to build upon our state runner-up and regional title finish.
Eleven state qualifiers are back to lead the Lady Panthers.
Mackenzie Kuehl placed in the discus and the javelin. She has signed with North Texas University.
Maggie Kauk qualified for state in four events. She placed second in the long jump and also placed in the triple jump. Kauk also qualified in the 100-meter dash and on a relay team.
Maddie Pitzer qualified for state in the 100 and 300 hurdles, the high jump and relays. She was a state medalist in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay.
Jade Meade qualified for state in the javelin, shot put and discus. Anna Phillips, who has committed to Emporia State University, qualified for state in the 100- and 200-meter dash.
Kylee Slyter was a state placer in the 300-meter hurdles and qualified for state in the 100-meter hurdles. Taryn Marcum competes in the long jump, triple jump and relays. She was a state qualifier.
Hope Bishop qualified for state in the high jump. Kate Ediger competed at state in the discus. Hazel Downum qualified for state in the 3,200. Abby Jones, a state qualifier, competes in the 200, 400 and relays.
The Paola Panther boys return 10 state qualifiers.
Caden Rhamy, who committed to Washburn University, was a state placer in the shot put and discus.
James Earlywine was a state placer in the pole vault. Tanner Petillio qualified for state in the 800 and the relays.
Jovanni Blackie, a state qualifier, competes in the 100 and relays. Chris Lohaus-Fast, a state qualifier, competes in the 100, 200 and relays.
Devin Tent qualified for state in the 1,600 and 3,200. Braden Whitehurst, a state qualifier, competes in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and relays.
Sam Johnson was a state qualifier in the pole vault. Landon Taylor, a state qualifier, competes in the 110 and 300 hurdles and the relays. Cutter Meade, a state qualifier, competes in the 800, 1,600 and relays.
Newcomers to watch for this season are: Kena Leonard, shot put; Ella Foster, sprints; Jazmin Rutledge, distance; Brady Johnson, throws; Max Perry, javelin; Grant Celano, throws; Caden Escobar, distance; and Thomas Harp, pole vault.
