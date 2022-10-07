PAOLA – The state-ranked Lady Panther volleyball team defended its home court Tuesday, Oct. 4, against Bonner Springs.
Paola dominated, taking the match against Bonner Springs in three straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-16.
Ava Kehl had a kill to put Paola on the scoreboard at 1-1 in the first set. Brylynn Wicker had a kill to break a tie at 3-2.
Taryn Marcum, ranked 14th in the state in digs, made a dig on a volley as Paola won the point at 5-4. Marcum made a great save near the stands and then had a huge dig as Paola won the volley at 7-5. She served an ace at 9-6.
Maggie Kauk had a booming kill on a set from Maddie Pitzer at 13-9. Wicker made it 14-9 with a kill. Kehl served an ace at 15-9.
Kehl had a kill that hit the net, rolled from one side to the other across the net and landed on Bonner Springs' side of the court for the point at 17-12.
Marcum served back-to-back aces to make it 24-16. Paola won the set 25-17.
Kauk had kills at 3-2 and 4-3 in the second set. Jade Meade had a cross-court kill at 7-5. Kauk added kills at 8-6 and 10-7.
Kauk tied the set at 14-14 with a kill and at 15-15 with a block.
Pitzer broke the tie with a kill at 16-15. Kauk had two straight blocks to make it 18-15.
Meade had a kill at 20-15. Kauk had a block at 22-15 and a kill at 32-15.
Meade blasted a kill off blockers to make it set point, 24-15. Kauk ended the set with a tip at the net for the point at 25-15.
Kauk had a kill as Paola took a 5-1 lead in the third set.
Anna Kane served an ace at 6-1. Wicker had a kill at 10-4. Kauk served an ace at 15-5.
Kehl had a block at 18-8. Kauk, Wicker and Kane had kills to push the lead to 21-12.
Kauk added a kill at 22-14. Meade had a kill at 24-15. Paola went on the take the set 25-16, winning the match three games to none.
Members of the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team are: junior libero Taryn Marcum, junior defensive specialist Avery Winterschied, sophomore hitter Brylynn Wicker, senior setter and hitter Maddie Pitzer, junior defensive specialist Lily Jevne, senior middle hitter Maggie Kauk, junior hitter Anna Kane, junior hitter Ashley Ward, junior hitter Jade Meade and senior middle hitter Ava Kehl.
Paola will celebrate senior night on Thursday, Oct. 13, during a home match against Fort Scott. Seniors who will be recognized are Maddie Pitzer, Maggie Kauk and Ava Kehl.
