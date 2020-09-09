PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panthers are looking to compete every night out after going through some rebuilding last season.
Paola returns seven letter-winners, including six starters, from a team that went 10-20.
Seniors setting the tone for the Lady Panthers are right side hitter and middle blocker Morgan Clark, senior middle blocker Abby Richmond and senior outside hitter Rylan Armbruster.
Paola also returns junior outside hitter Mackenzie Kuehl, junior setter Mikayla White, sophomore setter Maddie Pitzer and sophomore defensive specialist and libero Sydney Gant.
Sophomore middle blocker Maggie Kauk is a newcomer to keep an eye on this season.
Kirby Kenny is entering her third season with the Paola Lady Panthers and her second as head coach.
“So far, practices have gone very well,” she said. “We were able to get quite a bit of playing time in this summer despite COVID and look forward to the season. This group is mostly returners, so they know me and what to expect of my coaching style.
“We have set several goals we look forward to accomplishing this season and continue to improve overall,” Kenny said. “The seniors have been great, we have really focused on what leadership and teamwork look like the last few seasons, and I look forward to their guidance this year.”
The Lady Panthers want to compete each and every night out on the court, Kenny said. That starts with 100 percent effort in practice.
“We want to finish with a winning record this season,” she said. “We also want to play our hardest every game. We know that things can change in a second, and we will not take any day we’re on the court for granted.”
The Lady Panthers have a lot of grit and determination, Kenny said.
“This year is going to throw more at these players than they have had to endure before, they’ll have to be patient throughout the season,” she said.
“We have to have grit and adaptability,” Kirby said. The situation we are facing this year is ever changing, how well can our players adapt to their surrounding environment.”
