PAOLA – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team has plans for next weekend.
Paola defeated Topeka-Hayden and Ottawa in straight sets, two games to none, to win the Class 4A substate championship Saturday, Oct. 22.
Neither match went three sets, but both were loaded with edge-of-your seat action and breathtaking drama.
Nothing comes easy for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team, especially the senior class who have been so close in the Class 4A substate only to watch it slip away.
Paola advanced to the substate finals on the road last year, defeating state-power Bishop Miege in the first set before losing the second set by two points and losing the match with a tough, third-set loss.
Not this time.
Paola opened the substate with a two- set sweep against a tough Topeka-Hayden team, taking the match by scores of 25-23 and 25-19 to reach the championship match.
Between the semifinal match against Topeka-Hayden and the championship match, Paola senior setter Maddie Pitzer and senior hitter Maggie Kauk shared a small piece of chocolate cake as they watched Ottawa battle Eudora in the semifinals.
The two were relaxed, but the championship match would be no cake walk.
Paola rallied from a 1-7 deficit in the first set against Ottawa. The Lady Panthers went on to take set by two points, 25-23.
The Lady Panthers were in control in the second set, leading 22-18, just three points from a trip to the state tournament in Hutchinson.
The set, however, was far from over.
Ottawa rallied to tie the set at 22-22. No one in Panther country wanted a third set with the Cyclones playing with a purpose to swing the momentum.
Taryn Marcum, one of the top-ranked defenders in the state, made two incredible digs to keep a long volley alive and Paola took the point at 23-22.
Ottawa scored two points in a row, making it game point.
Kauk put down a kill to tie the set at 24-24. Jade Meade brought Paola to game-point with a kill at 25-24. Ottawa knotted it back up at 25-25.
Marcum made a great dig, and Kauk finished the volley with a kill at 26-25. Paola won the next volley, taking the set and the match 27-25.
It was a historical day for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball program. Six years earlier, to the day, was the last time the Paola volleyball team made a trip to state.
Ten years ago, to the same weekend, Paola first-year head coach Lexi Kuharich-Combs went to state with Blue Valley High School.
Turn the clock back 12 years, assistant coach Erin Newport was a senior shortstop for the Prairie View Lady Buffalos regional championship team, winning the program’s first title since 2000.
Members of the Paola Lady Panther substate championship volleyball team are libero Taryn Marcum, defensive specialist Avery Winterscheid, hitter Brylynn Wicker, setter Maddie Pitzer, defensive specialist Lily Jevne, hitter Maggie Kuak, hitter Anna Kane, hitter Ashley Ward, hitter Jade Meade and hitter Ava Kehl. Paola is coached by Lexi Kuharich-Combs, Jamie Butler and Erin Newport.
Paola was playing from behind to start substate action against Topeka-Hayden. Wicker had a kill at 3-4 in the first set. Kauk kept it close with a kill at 5-7. Marcum served an ace at 7-8. Kane tied it at 9-9 with a kill.
The set went back and forth. Kauk tied it at 14-14 with a kill. Kane had a kill to put Paola on top, 15-14. Pitzer had a quick hit over to make it 17-17.
Kane broke the tie with a kill off blockers at 18-17. Kauk had a kill at 22-21. Meade had a cross-court kill at 23-22. Kauk ended the set with kills at 24-22 and 25-23.
Winterscheid had a great dig, and Paola won the volley at 4-3 in the second set. Mane had a kill off blockers at 7-5. Kehl served three points in a row for a 14-8 lead. Wicker and Meade had back-to-back kills to make it 16-9.
Kane had a kill at 19-15. Kehl blasted a kill off blockers at 23-19. Kauk and Kehl had kills at 24-19 and 25-19.
Paola trailed Ottawa 1-7 in the opening set of the championship match.
The Lady Panthers defeated the Ottawa Cyclones three days earlier at home Thursday, Oct. 20, in a five-set battle. The rematch in substate proved to be another tough series.
Winterscheid made a great dig and Paola won the volley to tie the set at 10-10. Kane had a kill at 14-12. Ottawa tied it at 15-15 and scored the next five points in a row to make it 15-20.
Trailing 16-20, the Lady Panthers sent Ashley Ward in as a substitution on the front row. It proved to be brilliant timing. Ward gave Paola a shot in the arm with a kill on a set from Winterscheid at 17-20 and another kill at 18-21.
Kane had a kill at 19-22. Kehl put Paola on top with a block at 24-23. Paola went on to win it, 25-23.
Kane had a kill at 2-0 and a block at 4-2 in the second set. Winterscheid served an ace to make it 9-5. Pitzer had a stuff block at the net at 11-8. Kauk made a deep set over for a score of 16-13.
Kauk had a kill, and Pitzer tipped a ball in to push the lead to 18-15. Meade had a kill at 19-16. Marcum made two great digs on a long volley, and Paola won the point at 23-22. Kauk and Meade had kills as the score moved to 25-24. Marcum had a great dig on a volley, and Kauk finished it with a kill to make it 26-25. Paola won the next point for a 27-25 victory, taking the match two sets to none.
