PAOLA – Lady Panther senior Jacie Collier is not a power pitcher who is going to throw the softball past people.
Collier will change up the speed and location of her pitches, keeping hitters guessing.
Krislyn Hadlock slides into third base for Paola in the first game of a doubleheader. Hadlock singled three times and scored two runs as the Lady Panthers won the opener 3-0.
PAOLA – Lady Panther senior Jacie Collier is not a power pitcher who is going to throw the softball past people.
Collier will change up the speed and location of her pitches, keeping hitters guessing.
She has been a tough-luck pitcher for a young Paola softball team. Collier has a record of 3-7 on the mound with a 2.27 earned run average.
One thing Collier has done, week in and week out, is give the Paola Lady Panthers a chance to win. Eight of Paola’s 14 games this season have been decided by four runs or less.
She kept the Paola Lady Panthers in a pitcher’s duel against Spring Hill Lady Bronco Brielle Dee in the first game of a doubleheader on the road Tuesday, April 25.
Collier threw a four-hitter in leading Paola to a 3-0 shutout in the first game against Spring Hill. Dee allowed three runs on five hits, striking out eight.
The Lady Broncos rallied and took the second game 10-0.
Paola moved to 4-10 on the season with the split. The 3-0 victory in the opener was the eighth Paola game decided by four runs or less this season. The Lady Panthers are 2-6 in those eight games, including three tough losses in extra innings. Flip even three of the losses and Paola is 7-7.
The Lady Panthers have two of their last four games, splitting doubleheaders against Spring Hill and Baldwin.
Collier is 3-7 on the mound this season with a 2.27 earned run average.
Krislyn Hadlock led the Lady Panthers in the opener against the Lady Broncos, going three-for-four. Hadlock hit three singles and scored two of Paola’s three runs.
Elli Smail singled, doubled and scored. Ava Kehl drove home two runs.
Hadlock singled to open the third inning. She stole second base and went to third on a double by Smail. Kehl hit a ground ball, driving home Hadlock and Smail for a 2-0 lead.
Paola added an insurance run in the fifth inning. Hadlock led off with a base hit. Lily Jevne put down a bunt, moving Hadlock to second base. Smail grounded out to short, sending Hadlock to third base. Hadlock scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 3-0.
Collier pitched the complete game, holding Spring Hill to four base hits. She struck out five.
Delaney Hill, Olivia Fraley, Nora Burrell and Campbell Mermies singled for Spring Hill.
Julia Brocker threw a one-hit shutout as the Lady Broncos won the second game of the doubleheader 10-0.
Blaire Sommer tripled, drove in one run and scored for Spring Hill. Elliana Ruffin singled, doubled and scored two runs. Halle McFarland singled, drove in one run and scored twice. Emma Reeves singled, drove home one run and scored. Fraley singled, drove in one run and scored.
Collier started the game for Paola. Emmalee Morris pitched in relief.
Hadlock singled for Paola.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.