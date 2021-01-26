PAOLA — The Paola Panther wrestling team split a pair of home duals, defeating the Eudora Cardinals before falling to the rival Spring Hill Broncos.
Paola opened with a two-point, 39-37, victory in a Frontier League dual against Eudora on Thursday, Jan. 21. The Panthers lost a tough dual against Spring Hill by nine points, 45-36.
Clayton Younger got Paola on the scoreboard against Eudora after two opens and a double forfeit, pinning his opponent at 120 pounds. Ryan Pankov followed with a pin at 126 pounds. Charlie Zeller made it three in a row with a pin at 132 pounds. Carson Gleghorn had a pin at 160 pounds. Ben Timpe won his 170-pound match with a pin.
Marina Johnson had two pins in the girls dual against Eudora. Jordyn Knecht won her bought with an 18-1 technical fall. Kailyn Younger had a pin in her match.
Clayton Younger pinned Ryan Pahl of Spring Hill at 120 pounds. Pankov defeated Brendan Grossman with a pin at 126 pounds. Zeller pinned Miles Bell at 132 pounds. Sheldon Martin had a pin against Caden Bartek at 138 pounds.
Spring Hill’s Zach Knowlton scored a 9-4 decision against Cutter Meade of Paola at 145 pounds. Austin Rivers pinned Drake Faunce of Paola at 152 pounds.
Gleghorn pinned Noah Anderson at 160 pounds. Timpe pinned Fletcher Pankey of Spring Hill at 170 pounds.
The rest of the dual was all Spring Hill. Kasey O’Neal pinned Sam Shore of Paola at 182 pounds. Draven Pipken pinned John Klingele at 220 pounds. Denver Gardner pinned Drake Bartlett of Paola at 285 pounds.
Julian Yoder of Spring Hill scored a 10-2 major decision against Bailey Donahue of Paola in the girls dual. Younger of Paola pinned Kaylyn Ottenschneider. Knecht pinned Allie Stinemetz. Johnson pinned Izzy Farris. Knecht pinned Gracie Oppeau. Johnson pinned Stinemetz.
Spring Hill fell to Eudora by a score of 36-47.
Jake Cochran won his match with a pin at 106 pounds. Pahl had a pin at 120 pounds. Pipken won his 195-pound match with a pin. David Vega had a pin at 220 pounds.
Farris won her match in the girls dual with a pin. Alyssa Anderson lost an 18-10 major decision. Stinemetz, Farris and Oppeau were pinned.
The Paola Panthers lost duals against Columbus and Chanute at home Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Pankov started Paola out the Columbus dual with a pin at 126 pounds. Martin followed with a pin in his match at 132 pounds.
Paola lost its dual against defending state champion Chanute by a score of 70-9.
Gleghorn won his 160-pound match with a pin, scoring six team points.
Timpe won a hard-fought, one-point, 2-1 decision at 170 pounds.
The Panthers competed in the Paola Duals at home against Blue Valley Southwest, Fort Scott and Pittsburg on Friday, Jan. 22.
Clayton Younger was 5-0 for Paola at 120 pounds. Charlie Zeller was 4-1 at 132 pounds. Ben Timpe was 4-1 at 160 pounds. Carson Gleghorn went 3-1 at 160 pounds.
Cutter Meade was 3-2 at 145 pounds. Sam Shore went 2-0 at 182 pounds. Sheldon Martin was 1-0 at 138 pounds. Drake Bartlett was 1-0 at 285 pounds. Jason Newton had one win at 285 pounds.
