PAOLA — The Panther wrestling team opened the season with a victory against Blue Valley West.
Paola won the dual, 52-27, at home Dec. 4.
Macoy Johnson scored a 10-0 major decision at 106 pounds to start things off for the Panthers.
Blake Ramsey was open at 113 pounds. Steven Yeager lost an 8-4 decision at 120 pounds.
Clayton Younger won with a pin at 126 pounds. Charlie Zeller had a pin at 132 pounds.
Sheldon Martin made it three in a row with a pin to win his match at 138 pounds.
Cutter Meade kept the momentum rolling with a pin at 145 pounds.
Logan Latto was pinned in his match at 152 pounds.
Sam Shore was open at 160 pounds.
Ben Timpe won with a pin for the Panthers at 170 pounds.
Cale Fleming was pinned at 182 pounds. Paola was open at 195 pounds.
John Klingele was pinned at 220 pounds.
Drake Bartlett ended the match with a pin at 285 pounds.
“The team wrestled very well for our first competition of the year,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “We still things to improve on as a team, but overall satisfied with our performance.”
The Paola junior varsity won five of its six matches.
The Lady Panthers were at Spring Hill for a mixer on Dec. 4.
Kailyn Younger, Jordyn Knecht, Marina Johnson and Americus Harris were all 2-0. Bailey Donahue was 2-1.
