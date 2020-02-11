PAOLA — Preston Martin, Noah Bowden, Christian Dunmeyer and manager Kassidy Blann were recognized in front of their hometown crowd on senior night at Paola High School.
The seniors walked out of the gymnasium with a 36-31 dual victory against Eudora on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Dunmeyer competed at 285 pounds. Martin, a three-time defending state champion, wrestled at 132 pounds. Bowden, a varsity veteran, competed at 145 pounds. Blann is the team manager.
Dunmeyer opened the dual with a 10-7 decision to win his match at 285 pounds.
Ryan Pankov was open at 106 pounds.
Charlie Zeller scored a 16-0 technical fall for a win at 113 pounds, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead.
Steven Yeager lost a major decision at 120 pounds. Sheldon Martin was pinned at 126 pounds. Eudora closed the dual gap to 14-10.
Preston Martin went out, not only with a win, but a pin in his match at 132 pounds.
Cutter Meade was pinned at 138 pounds.
It was a four-point dual with the Panthers leading 20-16.
Bowden was pinned in his match at 145 pounds.
Eudora took the dual lead, 22-20.
Carson Gleghorn lost a 4-2 decision at 152 pounds.
Corey Holub won his 160-pound match with a pin, putting Paola back on top, 26-24.
Ben Timpe posted a major decision at 170 pounds, extending the lead to 30-24.
Isaiah Taylor was pinned in an 182-pound match.
Trysten Williamson sealed the dual win with a pin at 195 pounds.
Both teams were open at 220 pounds.
The Paola Panther wrestlers defeated the Ottawa Cyclones in a road dual Monday, Jan. 27, 50-25.
Gleghorn opened the dual for Paola at 152 pounds, falling by a major decision.
Holub got a pin at 160 pounds, giving the Panthers a 6-4 lead.
Timpe pinned his opponent at 170 pounds.
Williamson was pinned in his match at 182 pounds.
Brady Johnson followed with a pin at 195 pounds.
Dunmeyer scored a 4-2 sudden victory at 220 pounds.
Jason Newton was pinned in a 285-pound match.
Pankov posted a 17-2 technical fall in his match at 106 pounds.
Zeller followed with a pin at 113 pounds.
Yeager had a pin at 120 pounds.
The Paola Panthers never looked back in the dual victory.
Sheldon Martin had a pin at 126 pounds.
Preston Martin lost a 2-1 decision at 132 pounds.
Meade was pinned at 138 pounds.
Bowden ended the dual with a pin in his 145-pound match.
