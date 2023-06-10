KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Karter Hawkins has been playing for Mac-N-Seitz and recently won a Major League Baseball Junior Home Run Derby at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.
Hawkins, who will be a seventh grader at Paola Middle School in the fall, won the home run derby. He clubbed nine home runs on 20 pitches.
The Kansas City Royals invited Karter and his family to be recognized prior to a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium. He was introduced on the field where Royals favorites like Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. play.
He will be competing in a regional home run derby on July 2. If he wins in the regional round, Karter will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Seattle for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and compete in the MLB National Home Run Derby.
Karter Hawkins has been playing baseball for eight years. He hit 16 home runs in his last season in Paola recreational baseball. He joined Mac-N-Seitz and has been playing for the traveling team based out of Martin City, Mo.
He was invited to try out for the All-American Baseball Team which consists of 36 players from 11 states across the Midwest. Karter made the club and will be traveling to Melbourne, Fla., to compete on the Midwest Region All-American Team. The club will be competing against five other regional all-star teams.
Karter Hawkins plays outfield, third base, shortstop, catcher and pitcher.
He is batting .587 this season for the Mac-N-Seitz AAA team with eight home runs. He has regularly been clocked throwing 68 to 70 miles per hour and has been clocked as fast as 73 mph.
