230614_mr_spt_hawkins

Karter Hawkins, Paola, won a Major League Baseball Junior Home Run Derby and was recently honored at Kauffman Stadium by the Kansas City Royals.

 Submitted Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Karter Hawkins has been playing for Mac-N-Seitz and recently won a Major League Baseball Junior Home Run Derby at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.

Hawkins, who will be a seventh grader at Paola Middle School in the fall, won the home run derby. He clubbed nine home runs on 20 pitches.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.