PAOLA – Paola Youth Sports is planning on having summer baseball and softball.
Dates have not been finalized due to the coronavirus (COVDI-19) but an announcement is expected at the beginning of May.
Paola Youth Sports is asking parents to sign boys and girls up for baseball and softball now to help gauge the interest level.
“We hope you and your family are doing well and staying healthy during this pandemic,” Justin Smail said. “The Paola Youth Sports Board is still planning on having a baseball and softball season this summer. At this point in time we do not have enough information to announce any dates but hope to be able to provide a timeline at the beginning of May, 2020.”
Signing up early is encouraged, Smail said.
“Many of you have inquired about whether or not you should register now or wait,” he said. “We are not charging late fees and if we are unable to have a season.”
Full refunds will be issued if games are not held.
Signups will help Paola Youth Sports, giving the league an idea of what the numbers look like.
“If you are able and feel comfortable, we would encourage you to register as soon as possible,” Smail said.
Paola Youth Sports will also be posting instructional videos to help parents and their players practice at home. Videos from parents on how they are practicing on their baseball and softball skills are also welcomed.
Videos can be seen and left on the Paola Youth Sports facebook page.
