PAOLA – A Paola Youth Winter Baseball Clinic is scheduled for the next two weeks.
Paola High School baseball coach Tony Brummer will be conducting the 2020 Paola Youth Winter Baseball Clinic at Paola High School on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Sunday, Feb. 16.
The baseball clinic is open for all students from kindergarten to eighth-grade. Sessions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There is a fee for the clinic, which includes a T-shirt.
Walk-up registration is allowed. Registrations can also be made by contacting coach Brummer at tony_brummer@usd.368.org or by calling him at (913) 731-7978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.