Jordan Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Paola High School, looks for a sign pitching for the University of Central Arkansas. Johnson and the Bears are headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, May 19, to play Middle Tennessee in Central Arkansas’ first regional berth since 2015.
CONWAY, Ark. — Jordan Johnson and her teammates from the University of Central Arkansas were celebrating on ESPN 2 during the national tournament selection show Sunday, May 14.
Johnson and her Central Arkansas Bears are headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to play Middle Tennessee in regionals Friday, May 18. Johnson is a graduate of Paola High School. She was a four-year member of the Lady Panther softball team.
Johnson, a fifth-year senior for the Bears, is 20-4 on the season with 18 complete games and seven shutouts. She has 159 strikeouts with a 1.62 earned-run average.
She was named the Michelle Short Scholarship recipient in February. Each season, an upperclassman on the Central Arkansas softball team wears No. 13 in honor of Michelle Short. This junior or senior is selected based on their embodiment of Michelle and reflection of her spirit and is a prime representation of Central Arkansas.
The Central Arkansas Bears, 44-10, captured the regular season conference title and won the conference tournament. Central Arkansas, competing in its first regional action since 2015, will play Middle Tennessee State University, 39-18, in opening round action.
Johnson was named to the ASUN Conference All-Tournament Team and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
She was named the ASUN Conference pitcher of the year. She had a 13-0 record in conference play. Johnson was recently named to the ASUN Conference All-Academic Team.
Johnson was a Clifford “Oscar” Durland award winner her senior year at Paola High School in 2018.
Johnson played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Paola Lady Panthers.
She was the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Pitcher of the Year, posting a 19-3 record as the Lady Panthers placed third in the state her senior year.
Johnson was one of the most dominant pitchers in the state and is the all-time Paola softball record holder in starts (74), wins (64) and innings pitched (445.2).
She helped lead the Lady Panthers to the Frontier League title and a regional championship in 2018. Johnson struck out 200 batters in 133 innings pitched. Johnson had an earned-run average of 1.27.
Johnson was also a clutch hitter for Paola. She batted .370 with 18 runs batted in and 28 runs scored. Johnson hit 11 doubles, one triple and four home runs.
She holds Paola softball single season records for home runs (11), RBIs (46) and innings pitched (157.33) and tied the single season record for wins (21).
Jordan is the daughter of Ritchie and Jenn Johnson of Paola.
