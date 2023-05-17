230517_mr_spt_sball_johnson

Jordan Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Paola High School, looks for a sign pitching for the University of Central Arkansas. Johnson and the Bears are headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, May 19, to play Middle Tennessee in Central Arkansas’ first regional berth since 2015.

CONWAY, Ark. — Jordan Johnson and her teammates from the University of Central Arkansas were celebrating on ESPN 2 during the national tournament selection show Sunday, May 14.

Johnson and her Central Arkansas Bears are headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to play Middle Tennessee in regionals Friday, May 18. Johnson is a graduate of Paola High School. She was a four-year member of the Lady Panther softball team.

