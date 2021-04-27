BALDWIN — Dalton Picek went 3-for-4, driving home four runs as the Paola Panther baseball team defeated Baldwin on the road.
Paola ran its record to 11-1 with the victory Thursday, April 22, bouncing back from a 6-5 loss at Spring Hill on Monday, April 19.
Picek singled, doubled and homered in the win. He had one run scored.
Picek allowed four runs on four hits in four innings for the win. Jon Earlywine and Fletcher Aude pitched in relief.
Kody Hendrickson had two base hits and scored two runs. Dillon Ohlmeier singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored three runs. Caden Marcum walked, singled and scored two runs.
Aidan Hartig doubled, drove in one run and scored. Ryan Sloan singled, drove in one run and scored.
Noah Gerken, Gus Wright and Aude scored. Ohlmeier stole three bases.
Spring Hill defeated Paola by one run, 6-5, on Monday, April 19.
Zach Knowlton tripled, drove in one run and scored three runs for the Spring Hill Broncos.
Kobe Scrivner singled and drove in one run. Jamon Beck singled and scored. Brandon Seeling scored.
Scrivner allowed four runs on five hits. Seth Hays pitched two innings in relief.
Picek was 3-for-4 for Paola, scoring two runs. Marcum singled and doubled. Garrett Williams singled twice.
Hendrickson had two hits and drove in one run. Sloan singled and scored.
Williams worked threee innings for Paola. Marcum pitched hitless two innings in relief, allowing two runs.
