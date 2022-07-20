PAOLA — Dalton Picek had some big hits for the Paola Panthers in his prep career, including a pair of home runs against the rival Louisburg Wildcats this season.
Picek was 2-for-4 with a home run, driving in five runs in a doubleheader against Louisburg on senior night as Paola swept by scores of 10-0 and 12-6. He was 2-for-3 in the regional championship game against Louisburg, clubbing a solo home run in a 3-1 victory to send Paola back to state for a second year in a row.
Picek, a senior, was named the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Player of the Year.
Picek did it all for the Panthers. He was an offensive force in the lineup and a competitive starter in the rotation.
“You had that feeling you were going to win if he toed the rubber,” Paola coach Tony Brummer said. “You just always had that feeling something great was about to happen.”
He batted .378 with 28 hits in 74 at bats. He had 12 extra-base hits with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. Picek drove in a team-leading 27 runs and had 19 runs scored. He walked eight times, giving him a .467 on base percentage.
Picek was 4-2 with two saves. He had an earned-run average of 3.02. Picek struck out 51 in 46 innings pitched.
“It means a lot to be selected for this award,” Picek said. “We really expected a lot from ourselves this season after placing third in the state last year and returning so many seniors.
“Being a part of the baseball program for the last four years has really been fun,” he said. “I had fun every day at practice, games, everything. It was just always fun. I feel like the baseball team was a really close family. We all liked each other and did not care who did what. We all wanted each other to get that big hit or go have a gem on the mound.”
He rose to the occasion in the big games, especially against Louisburg, Brummer said.
“Dalton hit four home runs over his last five games against Louisburg,” Brummer said. “One of those home runs was a grand slam. During that time, Paola went 5-0 against Louisburg, including the regional victory to earn a trip to state.
Picek made two trips to state with the Paola Panthers during his career, helping lead the program to back-to-back third-place finishes.
He hit a solo home run for Paola in a 3-1 regional championship game against Louisburg. Picek crushed a two-run homer in a 7-6 comeback victory against Wamego in the regionals to send Paola to state his junior season.
“To go to state and have a chance to bring home a ring two years in a row was a great way to end my senior year,” Picek said. “The only thing I wish I could have done that I didn’t with this program was win the state championship.”
Picek was Spotlight first team at infield and second team at pitcher. He was first team All-Frontier League at infield and honorable mention pitcher. He was second-team Class 4A at utility.
