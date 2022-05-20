ATCHISON, Kan. – Dalton Picek and Caden Marcum hit solo home runs to lead the Paola Panthers to a 3-1 victory against Louisburg in the Class 4A regional championship game.
Marcum started the title game, holding Louisburg to one run on one hit over six innings of work Tuesday, May 17. He struck out 11.
The game, held at Amelia Earhart Stadium, was suspended at 8:05 p.m. in the top of the sixth inning due to lighting. Louisburg had runners at first and second base with one out.
Both teams headed to their buses. A time of 8:36 was set as the time to call the game. The Atchison athletic director called Jeremy Holaday with the Kansas State High School Activities Association and the game was eventually called at 9:40 p.m.
Carson Boehm, a Paola senior, came on to pitch in the seventh. He allowed a walk and a base hit for the save.
Paola came back from a 6-4 deficit to defeat Independence, 7-6, in the opening round. Boehm pitched a scoreless inning in relief to notch the victory. He pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits.
The Paola Panthers, 14-7, will play the Clay Center Tigers (16-4) in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Dale Evans Stadium in Salina.
Members of the regional champion Panthers are Carson Boehm, Gavin Clark, Jonathan Earlywine, Noah Gerken, Eli Geren, Conrad Hasz, Kody Hendrickson, Jace Kerley, Hunter Loethen, Jasper Logan, Caden Marcum, Johnson Martell, Keaton Matlick, Xander Meinig, Kale Murdock, Logan Newkirk, Dillon Ohlmeier, Dalton Picek, Blake Ramsey, JD Troutman, Kolby Wheeler and Gus Wright.
Paola is coached by Tony Brummer. Assistant coaches are David Kane and Morgan Roth.
Earlywine hit a one-out double to break a scoreless tie in the second inning of the regional championship game against Louisburg, driving in Logan Newkirk.
Earlywine was the first Panther to wear the white hero cowboy hat in the Paola dugout. He would not be the last.
Brandon Doles hit a two-out single for Louisburg in the top of the third inning. He went to second on a passed ball and scored on an error.
Picek hit a solo home run to put Paola back on top 2-1 in the fourth inning. His teammates met Picek at home plate and he wore the cowboy hat to the dugout.
Marcum made it 3-1 with a solo home run crushed down the left field line, over the fence and the parking lot behind it. He was treated with a roaring reception and took his turn with the cowboy hat.
Marcum reached his pitch count in the sixth inning. Boehm came on for the seventh.
Boehm retired the first batter on a ground ball to JD Troutman who threw the ball to Picek for the out.
Brody McGreer kept the Wildcats alive with a line drive single to center. Kolby Kattau drew a one-out walk to put runners at first and second.
The game went into a lighting and rain delay at 8:05 pm. It was called at 9:40 p.m. by KSHSAA regional rules, the game, having reached more than five completed innings, went back to the last completed inning with Paola winning the game 3-1.
Picek and Marcum both singled, homered, drove in one run and scored. Earlywine singled and scored.
Corbin Hamman went the distance for the Wildcats, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out nine.
Louisburg had two base hits in the game. Doles singled and scored. McGreer singled.
First Round
The Paola Panthers took a 4-1 lead into the fifth inning in the opener against the Independence Bulldogs.
Independence struck for five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Paola trailed by the same score headed to the home half of the seventh.
Wheeler got the Panthers started again, driving the ball to center for a single. Wright went in as a courtesy runner. Bohem followed with a double to center, putting runners at second and third and no outs. Wright tried to steal home on a ball in the dirt and was thrown out for the first out of the inning.
Marcum tripled to center, driving in Boehm to cut the deficit to one run, 6-5. Picek ground out, driving home Marcum to tie it at 6-6.
Ohlmeier singled on a ground ball to short and a lot of hustle down the line. He stole second base.
Earlywine singled to right field for the come-from-behind walk-off, scoring Ohlmeier for the 7-6 victory.
Picek started the game, working six innings for the Panthers. He fanned 11.
Boehm pitched a scoreless seventh in relief, striking out one and allowing one hit.
Marcum was 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run, driving in four runs. He had two runs scored.
Boehm singled, doubled and scored two runs. Ohlmeier singled twice and scored the game-winning run. Earlywine singled and drove in the winning run.
Murdock singled and scored. Wheeler singled twice.
