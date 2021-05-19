PAOLA – Dalton Picek crushed a two-run homer over the fence in left field, creating a rush to home plate for the celebration in a 7-6 walk-off victory against Wamego to send the Paola baseball team back to state.
“That is one of those moments that will stick with you for the rest of your life,” Paola coach Tony Brummer said. “Dalton deserved that. He has been wonderful on the mound and at the plate all year.
“This group of men is amazing,” Brummer said. “They lost two games all season by a total of three runs. The fight they have is tremendous. That is a testament to their upbringing.”
The Paola Panthers held a 5-1 lead through five innings in the Class 4A regional championship game against Wamego on Tuesday, May 18.
Wamego struck for two runs in the top of the sixth inning and scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a one-run, 6-5 lead.
Caden Marcum opened the bottom of the seventh with a line drive single to center field. He would not be on first base long.
Picek came to the plate and started the postseason party with a no-doubt shot to left for the game-winning home run.
The Paola Panthers, 20-2, will play the Eudora Cardinals in the Class 4A state baseball tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina. The semifinal and championship games are Friday, May 28.
It is the fourth regional title for the Paola Panthers since 2014. Paola was runner-up in state in 2014, placing in the first state championship game in school history. The Panthers also captured regional titles in 2016 and 2018.
Members of the Paola Panther Class 4A regional championship team are Fletcher Aude, Carson Boehm, Gavin Clark, Jonathon Earlywine, Logan Newkirk, Aidan Hartig, Kody Hendrickson, Caden Marcum, Johnson Martell, Kale Murdock, Logan Newkirk, Dillon Ohlmeier, Dalton Picek, Ryan Sloan, Kolby Wheeler, Garrett Williams and Gus Wright. Paola is coached by Tony Brummer, David Kane and Morgan Roth.
It is a close-knit group, Brummer said.
“We wear practice jerseys that have ‘Mudita’ written on the back, that remind us to find joy in others’ success,” Brummer said. "I believe that bond has helped us get to where we are now. In a sport where failure happens more than success, these guys have found ways to pick each other up at difficult times.”
Marcum started the regional title game, allowing one run on one hit through four innings of work. He struck out the side in the first inning and fanned nine in the game.
Picek came on in relief in the fifth inning and got the win.
Carson Boehm got the final out, notching the save for the Panthers.
Picek singled, homered, drove in two runs and scored. Marcum hit two singles, drove in one run and scored.
Ohlmeier had two base hits and drove in one run. Fletcher Aude doubled, drove home one run and scored.
Boehm singled and scored. Williams and Wright scored. Sloan and Hartig each had base hits.
Paola stole six bases in the game. Gerken, Aude, Boehm, Hartig, Williams and Wright each had a stolen base.
The Paola Panthers defeated El Dorado 11-6 in the regional semifinals.
Paola jumped out to a 6-2 lead in three innings and never trailed.
Williams started the game and notched the win. He allowed four runs on four hits in five innings. Williams stuck out three in a row in the first inning and fanned 11 in the game.
Paola put pressure on El Dorado with its speed on the base paths, scoring two runs on squeeze plays. Aude, Gerken, Marcum and Williams each stole a base.
Picek did not get a decision in either game, but gave the Panthers valuable innings. He came on in relief in the sixth inning.
Earlywine pitched the final inning in relief, getting all three outs with strikeouts.
Marcum singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored twice. Ohlmeier hit two singles, drove in two runs and scored. Boehm had two hits, drove in one run and scored. Aude had two hits, drove in one run and scored twice. Sloan singled twice.
Hendrickson drove in one run. Hartig singled and drove in one run. Earlywine singled and scored. Williams drove in one run and scored. Picek scored.
