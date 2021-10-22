PAOLA – The Pink Panther soccer team took to the field against Ottawa in pink jerseys with black stripes for their annual Pink Out game against Ottawa.
Sammy Downum, Ryan Flynn, Ariana Gallagher, Anna Mailand, Dominic McCoy, Shaelyn “Lightning” McLean, Tanner Petillo, Aaron Smith, Braeden Whitehurst, and team managers Kyia Fuller and Da’Sha McArthur and their parents were honored following the game on senior night Thursday, Oct. 21.
Prior to the start of the game, the Paola Panthers and Ottawa Cyclones held a moment of silence for all of those affected by cancer. Paola sold pink T-shirts for fans to wear at the game and gave out pink wrist bands.
Hayden Worden, Flynn, McLean and Whitehurst were team captains for Paola.
The Ottawa Cyclones dominated the possession and controlled the flow of the game in a 5-0 shutout. Paola trailed 3-0 at the half.
Patrick Reeder made his first varsity start in goal for the Panthers. Aaron Koechner came in to finish the game. Paola keeper Blake Ramsey was out with an injury.
McCoy saved Paola in the opening minute of the game with a great hustle play to race back in front of the goal and clear the ball for the Panthers. Reeder had come out to cut the angle down and McCoy was there to make the goal-saving slide tackle.
Reeder made a great save on an Ottawa cross with 34 minutes on the clock. He denied Ottawa with another save two minutes later.
Paola played back on the ball and Ottawa took advantage, driving in for close-range shots on goal.
Reeder made a save on a shot blasted on goal with 28 minutes on the clock.
Ottawa scored on a direct kick with 26:11 to play. They made it 2-0 at the 25-minute mark.
McLean had a great tackle for a stop and then cleared the ball for the Panthers with 25 minutes left in the half.
Defender Truman White stole the ball and cleared it for Paola. Reeder made a great save with 21 minutes left. Koechner was sent in to the game in the 21st minute. Reeder later went in at midfield.
Koechner made a great save with 15 minutes on the clock. McLean cleared the ball out of harm’s way with 14 minutes to go.
Petillo made a great cross to Worden but Ottawa was there for the save on a great chance for Paola with 10 minutes left in the half.
Ottawa made it 3-0 on a goal at the 9:48 mark.
Reeder made a great play down the left wing, creating a corner kick for Paola.
Koechner made a great save six minutes into the second half. McLean had a nice clear in the 31st minute.
Ottawa scored on a header into the back of the net with 29:25 on the clock to make it 4-0.
Petillo had another great cross on a ball to Carden Escobar, but the shot went wide with 21 minutes on the clock. Petillo fired a shot three minutes later, but was denied by the Ottawa keeper.
Ottawa scored with 18:03 to go for a score of 5-0.
Maxwell Worden drove down the right wing and fired a shot wide with 12 minutes left in regulation. Petillo had a great chance on a shot that went wide of the goal.
