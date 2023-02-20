Paola Lady Panther seniors (from left) Peyton Williams, Maddie Pitzer, Maggie Kauk, Ava Kehl and Ella Foster were recognized following their varsity girls basketball game against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola senior guard Ella Foster drives to the basket against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Maddie Pitzer, a Paola senior, fires up a 3-pointer against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola senior post player Ava Kehl goes up strong for an inside shot against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Paola Lady Panthers celebrate a thrilling 47-44 overtime victory against Tonganoxie on senior night Friday, Feb. 17.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Senior forward Peyton Williams takes a jump shot against Tonganoxie.
PAOLA — Maddie Pitzer and Ella Foster combined for 28 points to lead the Paola Lady Panther basketball team to a three-point overtime victory against Tonganoxie on senior night.
Pitzer scored 18 points for Paola in a 47-44 victory against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17. Foster posted 10 points.
The Paola Lady Panthers recognized seniors Maddie Pitzer, Ella Foster, Maggie Kauk, Peyton Williams and Ava Kehl between the Paola girls and boys basketball games.
Pitzer lettered all four years for the Lady Panthers. She plans on attending Southern Mississippi University and majoring in psychology.
Foster is a two-year letter winner. She plans on majoring in nursing at Pittsburg State University.
Kauk is a four-year letter winner. She plans on attending the University of Northern Colorado and majoring in biomedical science and pre-health.
Williams has been with the program for three years, lettering her senior season. She plans on attending South Dakota State University and majoring in biomedical science. Williams would like to specialize in pancreatic cancer research.
Kehl is a four-year letter-winner. She plans on attending the University of Kansas and majoring in civil engineering.
Pitzer had a steal, drove for the layup and drew a foul. She made the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play. She had another steal and layup as Paola jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter.
Paola trailed 4-0 before answering with a 20-0 run. The Lady Panthers led 20-6 at the half.
Williams had a layup, and Foster dropped in a jump shot as Paola made it 28-9 with 5:19 left in the third quarter.
Tonganoxie outscored Paola 14-10 in the third quarter and roared back to tie the game with a 17-7 run in the third quarter.
Pitzer sank a pair of field goals in overtime, including a 3-pointer, fueling a 10-7 run to seal the senior night overtime thriller.
Brylynn Wicker had seven points. Josslyn Fuller, Addy Ediger, Audra Downum and Williams also scored.
