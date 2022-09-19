PAOLA – Lady Panther setter Maddie Pitzer registered the 1,000th assist of her high school career on a set to senior Maggie Kauk for the kill on the final point of a 25-22 victory against Eudora to end a three-set sweep against the Lady Cardinals.
Making it even more sweet for Pitzer was having Kauk deliver the final blow Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Pitzer and Kauk, Paola seniors, have played volleyball together since the fifth grade.
“That was just the perfect way to end it with Maggie getting the kill, since we have been teammates for so long,” Pitzer said. “And, to have it be for the final point of the match. Doing it at home was pretty special.”
Coming into the match against Eudora she was sitting at 966 assists, needing 34 to reach 1,000.
“1,000 assists, I thought it was pretty cool,” Pitzer said. “I had been hoping to reach that milestone for a while. I didn’t know I was that close. I had no idea that I had gotten it tonight.”
Maddie Pitzer posed for pictures with her mom, Melinda, and her sister, freshman setter Amanda, following the match. She also had pictures taken with coach Alexis Combes and Kauk.
“We are so proud of Senior Maddie Pitzer for reaching 1,000 assists,” Combes said. “An accomplishment like that proves the hard work and dedication that Maddie has to the sport and the Paola volleyball program. To reach 1,000 assists in the gym that you put all the years and hours of hard work into is a special thing.
“On top of that, she completed 1,000 assists with Maggie Kauk, a teammate that she has played with since fifth grade,” she said. “Maddie has been such a leader for our team, and it was great to recognize her for her accomplishment and dedication.”
Paola, 8-3, swept the match in three sets, but each game was a battle with scores of 25-21, 27-25 and 25-22.
“Our game on Tuesday was a hard-fought league battle against Eudora,” Combes said. “Coming off a tournament that we lost in the finals in the third set 27-25, we were focused on finishing games.
“We went into the mindset of Eudora that we would go all out, all the time in order to finish games,” she said. “That showed in our defensive efforts versus Eudora. The win on Tuesday night gives us more confidence playing in close games that we are trailing. We are working on still playing loose even when the pressure is on, and Tuesday night we were able to execute in pressured moments.”
Brylynn Wicker had a kill on a set from Pitzer to tie the opening set at 3-3. Paola fell behind 4-8 with Eudora taking five of six points.
Jade Meade had a kill at 7-9. Pitzer had a quick set over for the point at 8-11. Ava Kehl served in an ace at 11-14. Kauk put down a kill at 12-14.
Meade had back-to-back kills at 13-15 and 14-15, making it a one-point game.
Taryn Marcum made a great dig on a volley, and Kauk finished it off with a kill at 16-16. Anna Kane had a kill to tie it at 17-17.
Pitzer had a quick set over, and Kauk followed with a kill to even things at 19-19.
Kane had a cross-court kill at 22-19. Kauk made it 23-19 with a block at the net. Wicker had a block to make it game point, 24-21. Kehl ended the set at 25-21 with a kill.
The second set was just as close. Kane broke a tie with an ace at 3-2. Kauk broke another tie with a kill at 4-3.
Kehl served an ace at 5-3. Kauk ended a volley with a kill at 9-7. Pitzer broke another tie with a tip over the net at 10-9.
Wicker had kills at 13-10 and 15-12. Meade had a kill at 19-15. Kane put down a kill at 21-16. Kehl had kills at 22-17 and 23-18.
Eudora roared back to close within one point, tie the game and then take a one-point lead.
Paola won a long volley at 23-23 with Pitzer running to the Lady Panther bench to save the ball before leaping over it like a state-medal winning hurdler.
Wicker blasted a kill at 24-23. Kauk had a kill at 25-24. Paola finally got the winning point to end the set, 27-25.
Meade had a kill to break a tie at 4-3 in the third set. Kehl served a pair of aces to make it 6-3. Kauk had a kill at 7-3.
Eudora, once again, rallied to tie the set at 7-7.
Paola was down 7-10 when Kauk ended the run with a kill. She made it a one-point game with a kill at 10-11.
The Lady Panthers had an uphill fight after that, facing deficits of five (11-16) and six points (12-18) late in the game.
Kehl made it a one-point game with a kill at 19-20. Wicker tied the set with a kill at 21-21. Kauk broke the tie with a kill at 22-21. Meade blasted a kill at 23-21.
Wicker put down the kill at 24-22. Kauk delivered the final blow with a kill to end the set and the match at 25-22.
Runner-Up
The Paola Lady Panthers placed second in the Iola Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, going 3-2 on the day.
Paola fell to Riverton in the championship match by scores of 27-25, 18-25 and 25-27.
Paola defeated Parsons in the semifinals in straight sets 25-20 and 25-16.
The Lady Panthers were 2-1 in pool play, defeating Riverton, Labette County and Anderson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.