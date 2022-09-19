PAOLA – Lady Panther setter Maddie Pitzer registered the 1,000th assist of her high school career on a set to senior Maggie Kauk for the kill on the final point of a 25-22 victory against Eudora to end a three-set sweep against the Lady Cardinals.

Making it even more sweet for Pitzer was having Kauk deliver the final blow Tuesday, Sept. 13.

