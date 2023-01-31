BURLINGTON — Paola guard Maddie Pitzer was named to the Burlington Invitational all-tournament team.
Pitzer posted 24 points during the tournament, ran the offense at guard and played tough defense.
Paola fell to Burlington in the seventh-place game Saturday, Jan. 22, by nine points, 47-38. Pitzer scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Panthers.
“Maddie really had to step up offensively, especially after not having Maggie Kauk for the third game,” Paola coach Jamie Butler said.
Kauk was injured in second-round action against Sabetha.
Pitzer was a senior leader on the court, Butler said.
“Her defense was fantastic the whole tournament,” Butler said. “She does so much for our team that does not get on the stat board, so it is nice for her to be recognized. It was well earned.”
Paola was outscored by Burlington 12-11 in the first quarter and tied the game with an 11-10 edge in the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers were outscored 10-9 in the third quarter, trailing by just one point as the game entered the final frame. Burlington went on a 15-7 fourth-quarter run to seal the victory.
Jade Meade scored nine points. Abby Ediger added six points. Ella Foster and Ava Kehl also scored.
Hazel Downum, Abby Ediger, Jade Meade, Brylynn Wicker, Audra Downum, Claire Foster, Alexa Sullivan, Elsie Blackmore, Elli Smail and Amanda Pitzer were recognized as scholar-athletes.
Paola spirit squad team members honored for academics were Reese Browning, Ruth Simons and Savannah Crawford.
The Paola Lady Panthers lost a defensive battle against Sabetha in second-round action Friday, Jan. 20, 32-22.
Paola went on a 9-5 run in the first quarter. Sabetha took control of the game with a 9-0 run in the second quarter. Both teams scored six points in the third quarter. Paola was outscored 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
Maggie Kauk led Paola with seven points. Pitzer and Kehl each had four points. Hazel Downum, Meade and Wicker also scored.
Paola lost to Silver Lake, 52-25, in opening round action Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Kauk led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. Ella Foster, Pitzer and Meade also scored.
