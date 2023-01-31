230201_mr_spt_pao_girls

Maddie Pitzer, a Paola senior, was recognized for her defense in the Burlington Invitational with a selection to the all-tournament team.

 Submitted Photo

BURLINGTON — Paola guard Maddie Pitzer was named to the Burlington Invitational all-tournament team.

Pitzer posted 24 points during the tournament, ran the offense at guard and played tough defense.

