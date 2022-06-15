ALLENDALE, Mich. — Elizabeth Pomatto turned in her best performance of the season for Missouri Southern State University during the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State.
Pomatto, a junior, had a throw of 174 feet, 0.016 inches in the javelin, breaking her own school record for national runner-up in the event.
The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.
Pomatto, a graduate of Paola High School, got the new record-setting toss in her second to last attempt in the event.
She is a two-time, first-team All-American in the javelin, placing fourth in the nationals her sophomore season. Pomatto was second-team All-American in the javelin in 2019.
Pomatto is a three-time All-MIAA performer in the javelin, placing first in 2022 and 2021 and third in the event in 2019.
She won the MIAA Championships with a mark of 163-0. The mark stands as the seventh best mark in school history. Pomatto turned that up a notch for the NCAA Division II Championships, finishing runner-up with a mark of 174 to break her own school record in the event.
During the MIAA Championships in 2021, Pomatto put her name on the record books with a throw of 172-6 for first place, breaking the school record. She had a mark of 153-5 at the NCAA Division II Championships that season.
As a freshman in 2019, Pomatto qualified for the NCAA Outdoor National Championships in the javelin, ranking second in the nation.
Pomatto holds the Paola High School record in the javelin. She was a three-time state placer in the javelin.
Pomatto also won a state track and field title in the discus.
Track was an important element to signing with Missouri Southern, but the theater program was the final seller, Pomatto said.
Pomatto was involved in the Paola High School theater program with director Leslie Coats all four years of high school.
Elizabeth is the daughter of John and Teresa Pomatto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.