Elizabeth Pomatto, a Paola High School graduate, poses for pictures with the javelin in her Missouri Southern Lions track and field uniform. Pomatto placed third in the javelin at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the fourth All-American performance of her career.

 Submitted Photo

JOPLIN, Mo.– Elizabeth Pomatto has a new title in 2023, placing third in the javelin for the Missouri Southern State College Lions during the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at DeRose Thunderbowl Stadium in Pueblo, Colo.

Pomatto, a senior at Missouri Southern, had a mark of 157 feet, 0.75 inches for third place in the championships to earn All-American status.

