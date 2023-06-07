Elizabeth Pomatto, a Paola High School graduate, poses for pictures with the javelin in her Missouri Southern Lions track and field uniform. Pomatto placed third in the javelin at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the fourth All-American performance of her career.
JOPLIN, Mo.– Elizabeth Pomatto has a new title in 2023, placing third in the javelin for the Missouri Southern State College Lions during the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at DeRose Thunderbowl Stadium in Pueblo, Colo.
Pomatto, a senior at Missouri Southern, had a mark of 157 feet, 0.75 inches for third place in the championships to earn All-American status.
She is a four-time All-American. Pomatto was runner-up in 2022 and placed fourth in 2021. She was second-team All-American in 2019, placing ninth in the javelin.
Pomatto, a graduate of Paola High School, is a two-time MIAA champion in the javelin, winning MIAA titles in 2022 with a mark of 163 and 2021 with a throw of 172-6. She placed third in the javelin in the MIAA championships in 2019.
She is the school record holder in the javelin. Pomatto broke her own record her junior season with a throw of 174 feet for runner-up in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State.
Pomatto holds the Paola High School record in the javelin. She was a three-time state placer in the javelin.
Pomatto also won a state track and field title in the discus.
Track was an important element to signing with Missouri Southern, but the theater program was also an important part of her becoming a Lion.
Pomatto was involved in the Paola High School theater program with director Leslie Coats all four years of high school.
Elizabeth is the daughter of John and Teresa Pomatto.
