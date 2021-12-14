MANHATTAN – The Paola Panther wrestling team placed fifth in the Manhattan Duals on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Kaiden Powell was 5-0 at 106 pounds.
Ryan Pankov was perfect on the day, going 5-0 at 126 pounds.
Xander Meinig was 4-1 at 113 pounds. Tyce Allen had a record of 4-1 at 138 pounds.
Macoy Johnson was 3-2 at 132 pounds. Sheldon Martin was 3-2 at 145 pounds.
Braeden Whitehurst (160), Logan Latto (182) and Drake Bartlett (285) each had two wins in the dual tournament.
The Paola Panthers opened the season with a 3-2 record in the Spring Hill Duals on Friday, Dec. 3.
Paola defeated Blue Valley by a score of 43-31.
Pankov went 5-0 in the dual tournament at 126 pounds, winning all five matches with pins.
Powell was 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall at 106 pounds. Meinig was 3-0 with a pair of pins at 113 pounds.
Allen was 2-1 with two pins at 132 pounds.
Johnson was 3-2 with three pins at 138 pounds.
Martin was 2-2 with a pin at 145 pounds. Latto was 2-3 with two pins at 182 pounds. Whitehurst had two wins at 160 pounds. Bartlett had a pin at 285 pounds.
Paola defeated Blue Valley 43-31, Olathe South 48-24 and Blue Valley West 48-30.
The Panthers fell to Olathe Northwest by a final of 45-32 and Shawnee Heights by a score of 66-12.
