PAOLA — Keeper Blake Ramsey did all he could to keep the Paola soccer team in the game during the Panthers’ season opener against Maranatha Christian Academy.
Ramsey made more than 10 saves in a 1-0 loss to Maranatha on Monday, Aug. 29.
The goal itself also made two saves for Paola with one Maranatha shot hitting the cross bar and another pinging off the post.
Ramsey made an incredible diving save in the opening minutes of the contest at Panther Stadium. He came out of the goal to smother the ball on another shot.
Ramsey came out to pressure a shot for the save with 36 minutes on the clock.
Midfielder Hayden Worden pressured the Maranatha attack, gained possession and cleared the ball for Paola with less than 15 minutes to go in the opening half.
Maranatha had four players in front of the goal, and Ramsey got screened as a shot was fired past him into the right corner to make it 1-0 with 11:45 on the clock.
Paola had a direct kick, got a rebound in front and missed an open goal with nine minutes left in the half.
In the final seven minutes of the half, Maranatha hit the cross bar and then the right post.
Forward Mara Guzman and Worden challenged the Maranatha offense, taking the ball away for Paola.
Midfielder Owen Bryant challenged a 50-50 ball and took it away from a Maranatha forward. Midfielder Patrick Reeder put pressure on the ball, forcing Maranatha to get rid of the ball quickly.
Levi Ballou and Reeder got on both sides of a Maranatha striker, taking the ball away for the Panthers.
Midfielder Mateo Edwards took flight on a charge in the middle of the field, striking the ball in the air to make a clear for the Paola defense.
Midfielder Maxwell Worden pressured the ball against Maranatha, taking on the attack and challenging each possession.
Ramsey was in a one-on-one situation with the Maranatha attacker. Instead of waiting for the striker to come to him, Ramsey sprinted out of the box to cut down the angle and ended up beating the attacker and kicking the ball from harm’s way more than 35 yards in front of his own goal.
Among his more than 10 spectacular saves, this one was Ramsey’s finest of the evening.
