Paola senior Patrick Reeder and his family pose with a gigantic check from Southwestern College, celebrating his full tuition winning essay during his official national letter of intent signing to play basketball. Pictured with Patrick are (from left) grandmother, Margie Reeder; father, Jeff Reeder; mother, Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder; sister, Charlotte Reeder sister; and grandfather, Patrick Sweeney.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA – Patrick Reeder has punched his ticket for a taste of collegiate basketball.

Reeder, a Paola senior, signed a national letter of intent in the Paola High School commons to play basketball at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan.

