PAOLA – Patrick Reeder has punched his ticket for a taste of collegiate basketball.
Reeder, a Paola senior, signed a national letter of intent in the Paola High School commons to play basketball at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan.
He is going on a full-ride scholarship, paying for tuition, room and board and everything else.
Reeder wrote an essay about his Eagle Scout project and the citizenship aspect of being a Boy Scout.
His essay was chosen for the four-year, full-ride scholarship.
What is not to love about Southwestern College? Reeder asked.
“I feel really honored and excited to be able to play at the next level,” he said. “I know all of my hard work is going to pay off.
“I chose Southwestern College because I loved the winning aspect of the program,” Reeder said. “I also won the full tuition scholarship, which was a big part of the reason I chose them. I love the atmosphere and the people.
Southwestern College sent a group of dignitaries to celebrate their essay scholarship winner and his day.
“It was really awesome to win the essay scholarship,” Reeder said. “I was very proud of myself.”
Reeder began playing basketball in the Miola Basketball League 11 years ago.
He played all four years with the Paola High School Panther program, earning two varsity letters.
Reeder, a guard, was named to the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team. He was a defender for the Panther soccer team and was named to the Spotlight soccer team his senior year.
Reeder said the focus now is on being the best basketball player he can be and seeing where this journey takes him.
“I would like to study accounting and potentially play basketball at the professional level or coach basketball at some point,” he said.
Patrick is the son of Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder and Jeff Reeder. Other family members joining him for the signing were grandmother, Margie Reeder; sister, Charlotte Reeder; and grandfather, Patrick Sweeney.
