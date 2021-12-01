PAOLA – Caden Rahmy was named the V.J. Elson Award winner at the Paola football banquet Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The Paola Panthers marched into the playoffs, ending the season in the Class 4A regional championship game.
Rhamy played running back and linebacker for the Paola Panthers. He was a versatile player. He was used as a pass rusher, cover linebacker and even strong safety. Offensively, he was used at tight end, slot back and fullback.
“It was a surprise, but it is one of those things I have put in a lot of work to receive an award like that, so I am very honored and grateful,” Rhamy said. “When I look back on it, I think about everyone who pushed me to go that extra step.”
Picking one player for the V.J. Elson Award is always a tough decision, Paola coach Michael Dumpert said.
"Anytime you have the success we enjoyed this season, it is the result of a team effort,” Dumpert said. “So, singling out one person to win the Elson Award was very difficult.”
Rhamy was dedicated to the Paola Panther football program, Dumpert said. Rhamy led by his example.
“Caden Rhamy has been a pleasure to work with,” Dumpert said. “His level of commitment, the consistency and intensity he brings to practice, workouts, films and games is excellent. To maintain a culture of ‘work wins’ requires your upper classmen to lead by example, help lay the foundation and blue print that the underclassmen will follow and believe in.
“It begins with showing up, attending the summer workouts, optional training activities, team scrimmages and also attending several college football camps,” Dumpert said. “Caden has done this each and every year. The names that are honored on the Elson Award represent the best of Paola Panther football. Caden is very deserving of joining this elite group.”
Rhamy said he was proud to be part of the Panthers storied football tradition.
“The tradition was brought down through many teams before me, so it was easy to carry my hard work and dedication into this tradition,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to end my career with anyone else but coach Dumpert. It makes it that much more special that his amazing career ends with mine.”
The V.J. Elson Award recognizes a four-year member of the Paola Panther football program for his leadership and commitment on the football field, in the classroom and in the community. The award honors the life of V.J. Elson, a long-time physician in the community and member of the school board.
The V.J. Elson Award is voted on by the Paola High School football coaching staff.
To be eligible for the award, voted on by the Paola football coaching staff, a player must meet the following criteria:
He must be a four-year member of the Paola Panther football program.
He must be a good role model on and off the football field.
He must give 100 percent of himself in every situation.
He must be a senior who demonstrates leadership, team spirit and dedication to the football program.
